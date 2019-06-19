Our objective at Global Research is to recruit one thousand committed “volunteers” among our more than 50,000 Newsletter subscribers to support the distribution of Global Research articles (email lists, social media, crossposts).

Do not send us money. Under Plan A, we call upon our readers to donate 5 minutes a day to Global Research.

Global Research Volunteer Members can contact us at crg.online@yahoo.com for consultations and guidelines.

If, however, you are pressed for time in the course of a busy day, consider Plan B, Consider Making a Donation and/or becoming a Global Research Member.

* * *

The War of Oil Tankers

By Dr. Elias Akleh, June 19, 2019

The economic war waged by Trump’s administration against Iran seems to have been escalated to involve false flag attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Regime Planning War on Iran Based on Big Lies and Deception?

By Stephen Lendman, June 19, 2019

Iran remains the US/Israeli prime target for regime change, the Trump regime waging all-out war by other means, threatening to turn hot because sanctions and related hostile actions haven’t toppled its government for the past 40 years and won’t likely ahead.

Why Russia’s S-400 Is a More Formidable Threat to US Arms Industry than You Think

By Federico Pieraccini, June 19, 2019

Their deployment in Syria has slowed down the ability of such advanced air forces as those of the United States and Israel to target the country, increasing as it does the embarrassing possibility of having their fourth- or fifth-generation fighters shot down.

Who Are the Arsonists of the Petrol Tankers in the Gulf?

By Manlio Dinucci, June 19, 2019

While the United States prepares a new escalation of tension in the Middle East by accusing Iran of attacking petrol tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Italian vice-Prime Minister Matteo Salvini met with one of the artisans of this strategy in Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, assuring him that “Italy wants to regain its place as the major partner on the European continent of the greatest Western democracy”.

“Heightened Tensions With Iran”: Provoking the Bear and the Dragon – And Hoping for the Best?

By Peter Koenig, June 19, 2019

Controlling Iran, means basically controlling not only the entire Middle East with all its riches, but it’s also contributing to the Chosen People’s – Israel, the Zionists’ – overall goal to exert hegemony over the world’s finances – controlling the globe’s economy.

False Identities Become the New Weapon: War with Iran Promoted by Fake Journalists

By Philip Giraldi, June 18, 2019

A prime example of a false internet persona has recently surfaced in the form of an alleged “activist” invented by the Iranian terrorist group Mojahedin e Khalq (MEK).

NATO Consolidation: The “Baltic Reassurance Act” Is a Ruse for Provoking Russia

By Andrew Korybko, June 18, 2019

The proposed “Baltic Reassurance Act” aims to more closely integrate the Baltic countries into NATO, but its most controversial clause is the suggestion that “the United States should lead a multilateral effort to develop a strategy to deepen joint capabilities with [those three countries], NATO allies, and other regional partners”, strongly implying that this legislation is a ruse for provoking Russia by facilitating non-NATO-members Finland and Sweden’s military interoperability with the bloc under the pretext of protecting the Baltics.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.