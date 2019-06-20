Drone Wars UK began compiling details of military drone crashes in 2010. Our database cover crashes of large (Class II and III) military drones since 01 Jan 2007. It has been compiled from USAF Accident Investigation Board (AIB) Reports, the Wikileaks War Logs, The Washington Post US drone crash database and reports from the general and military press.

Although we always have more than one source for details of a crash we generally only link here to one source, except if other crucial information (such as the particular location of a crash) becomes available.

This list is almost certainly not complete. If you know of any other large drone crashes not mentioned please let us know.

