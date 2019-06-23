Aleppo: Where Hospitals Were Turned into Sharia Gaols

This article was originally published in March 2017.

In April [2017] as part of our fact finding mission, we travelled to Aleppo. We visited a hospital there which MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctor’s Without Borders) has accused Assad and Russia of deliberately bombing. The White Helmets reported all hospitals in Eastern Aleppo had been destroyed, clearly this is not the case. MSF also mentioned that they had not given either Syria or Russia the co-ordinates of ‘their’ hospitals. As you will see from the photographs the hospital has not been bombed, although mortar and small weapons fire is obvious. Factors to note; no one from MSF are actually on the ground to verify what they are being told. There was no aerial bombardment at the time of the report and the liberation. Aleppo was predominately a ground offensive … suburb to suburb, block to block, street to street and house to house and room to room.

Image on the right: Box of supplies with MSF logo; image below: White Helmets logo

This MSF ‘hospital’ had a women’s section, a men’s section, a Sharia school for the kiddies and a literal dungeon consisting of hundreds of solitary confinement cells and a Sharia Court. A one stop, Wahhabi terror shop. We saw plenty of evidence of everyone’s favourite Oscar winners. The White Helmets had left behind evidence in their rush to stay with their murdering mates on their way to Idlib, following the money as it were. Hollywood, particularly George Clooney, must be so proud. Stick a ‘white hat’ on anyone and in the eyes of a gullible audience they must be the heroes … brainwashing 101.

There where all manner of medical supplies, supplies that never made their way to the majority of the civilians, held to ransom by groups operating out of a MSF claimed hospital. I hope people are fully grasping what this means. There where empty glass vials scattered on the ground, and evidence of a Norwegian NGO’s supplies being stored at this base, also a Turkish NGO’s blanket and Syrian American Medical Society stickers, among others on the walls . If, as reported in the west, Assad and Russia were besieging Aleppo and not allowing aid in, how did the takfiris get their hands on these vital supplies?

We saw graffiti on the walls of cells hapless victims were held in this place of horrors. One read; ‘God help my children’. The once fully functioning hospital was used by the takfiris against the Syrian government and MSF went along for the ride. With a number of hard line terrorist supporter journalists, like Australia’s Sophie McNeill and CNN’s Clarissa Ward preferring not to delve too deeply into their sources, giving the terrorists a life of their own as good Samaritans. Still, I guess that’s journalism these days. We all know the famous Malcolm X quote about believing the guilty.

Emblem of a shadow council on White Helmet uniform

There is now enough evidence to link the White Helmets with terrorism. Hypothetically, if not enough to arrest them, there’s plenty of evidence to warrant an investigation and one would think enough to raise an eyebrow in Hollywood, but no. Tinsel Town seems to be in for the long haul, toughing it out. How they will recover from this is anyone’s guess. Like Iraq, the truth of Syria will eventually see the light of day. Will any of these journalists, actors and NGOs complicit in the great lie of the Syrian Crisis face justice? Time will tell but justice, like international law, seems a quaint idea from the past.

Updated 6th June, 2017

Note: link below contains many of the logos of ‘NGOs’ we saw in the hospital. On page 19 there is a photo of the above hospital before Aleppo was liberated. This brings all these groups under suspicion of supporting jihadist in Syria. https://savinglivesunderground.thesyriacampaign.org