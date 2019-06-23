In spite of online censorship efforts directed against the independent media, we are happy to say that readership on globalresearch.ca has recently increased. We wish to thank all of you who share our articles far and wide.

Trump Has a $259 Million Reason to Bomb Iran

By Eli Clifton, June 23, 2019

Yet, there’s another omnipresent influence on Trump: $259 million given by some of the GOP’s top supporters to boost his campaign in 2016 and support Republican congressional and senate campaigns in 2016 and 2018.

Provoking Iran Could Start a War and Crash the World Economy

By Federico Pieraccini, June 23, 2019

As if the political and military situation at this time were not tense and complex enough, the two most important power groups in the United States, the Fed and the military-industrial complex, both face problems that threaten to diminish Washington’s status as a world superpower.

US-China Economic Warfare: Chinese Enterprises Blacklisted by the US

By Stephen Lendman, June 23, 2019

On Friday, the BIS added five more Chinese tech enterprises to its blacklist, further heightening bilateral tensions ahead of China’s President Xi Jinping’s scheduled meeting with Trump for talks later this week at the Osaka, Japan G20 summit.

Germany vs. Iran – Has Germany Sold Out to the Devil?

By Peter Koenig, June 23, 2019

Madame Angela Merkel – the head of Europe’s strongest economy, of the leader of the European Union, said that there was strong evidence that Iran attacked the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran Had the Legal Right to Shoot Down US Spy Drone

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, June 23, 2019

The White House claimed that its drone was at least 20 miles from Iran, in international airspace, while Iran maintains the drone was in Iranian airspace. Iran presented GPS coordinates showing the drone eight miles from Iran’s coast, which is inside the area of 12 nautical miles that is considered Iran’s territorial waters under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Video: The US Has Threatened Several Times to Stage an Attack and Blame It on Iran

By The Corbett Report, June 22, 2019

A plausible scenario for a military collision with Iran involves Iraqi failure to meet the bench marks followed by accusations of the Iranian responsibility for the failure, then by some provocation in Iraq or a terrorist act in the United States blamed on Iran culminating in a “defensive” US military action against Iran that plunges a lonely America into a spreading and deepening quagmire eventually ranging across Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Iran Goes for “Maximum Counter-pressure”. Is Closing the Strait of Hormuz an Option?

By Pepe Escobar, June 21, 2019

There would be no need to shut down the Strait of Hormuz if Quds Force commander, General Qasem Soleimani, the ultimate Pentagon bête noire, explained in detail, on global media, that Washington simply does not have the military capacity to keep the Strait open.

