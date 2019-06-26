2 hours ago June 26, 2019J.C.

Trump Announces Sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini, Who Died in 1989

Did he mean Ayatollah Ali Khameini?

By Middle East Monitor
Global Research, June 26, 2019
Middle East Monitor 25 June 2019

 

US President Donald Trump has been roundly mocked for announcing sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini… who died 30 years ago.

Embedded video

The White House

@WhiteHouse

President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran’s Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support.

30.2K

13.1K people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Trump said in a video released by the White House: “Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.”

He went on to say that the measures were a “strong and proportionate response.”

Khomeini served as Supreme Leader until his death in 1989.

Although he most likely meant current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini, confused Twitter users were quick to point out his mistake:

Embedded video

Bessma Momani

@b_momani

OMG. You can’t make this up. Trump says US is sanctioning Ayatollah Khomeini who died decades ago. He meant Khamenei, of course, but add this to the pile blunders!

262

125 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Embedded video

NowThis

@nowthisnews

Trump said he’s placing new sanctions on Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini — he died in 1989

30.3K

16.8K people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

God@thegoodgodabove

Today Trump idiotically hit Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini with sanctions even though he’s been dead for 30 years. To be fair, Trump has been dead inside for 30 years so it’s understandable that he would make that mistake.

3,021

Twitter Ads info and privacy
582 people are talking about this

Others used the mistake to laugh at him:

Murtaza Mohammad Hussain

@MazMHussain

 · 

Ayatollah Khomeini on his way to deliver a statement on his recent sanctions designation

View image on Twitter

Murtaza Mohammad Hussain

@MazMHussain

Khomeini when he hears he’s been sanctioned (sorry)

463

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Embedded video

94 people are talking about this

Sheryle B.@cadesmomsheryle

Saw Ayatollah Khomeini was trending, knew he’s been dead a long time, and said to myself, “This has @realDonaldTrump ‘s stupidity written all over it.”

201

66 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Brooke Binkowski

@brooklynmarie

 · 

At :16 he says: “The assets of Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.” https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1143196668101308416 

The White House

@WhiteHouse

President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran’s Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support.

Embedded video

Mr Brick Housewall@BrickHousewall

JUST IN: Ayatollah Khomeini responds to Trump’s sanctions announcement

444

Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter
141 people are talking about this

Others worried about other dead leaders who could also potentially face sanctions from beyond the grave:

Ham on Wry@realHamOnWry

Trump just sanctioned the Ayatollah Khomeini. Saddam Hussein must be shaking in his boots right about now.

1,357

Twitter Ads info and privacy
207 people are talking about this

God@thegoodgodabove
 · 

Today Trump idiotically hit Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini with sanctions even though he’s been dead for 30 years. To be fair, Trump has been dead inside for 30 years so it’s understandable that he would make that mistake.

TFA@nitzafezet

What’s next? Sanctions on Gaddafi, Saddam and Mussolini? Perhaps Santa, the Tooth Fairy and Bigfoot?

4

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See TFA’s other Tweets

This comes as Tehran accused the White House of being ‘afflicted with a mental retardation’, and called his sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

*

The original source of this article is Middle East Monitor
Copyright © Middle East MonitorMiddle East Monitor, 2019

