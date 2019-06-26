Did he mean Ayatollah Ali Khameini?

US President Donald Trump has been roundly mocked for announcing sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini… who died 30 years ago.

The White House ✔@WhiteHouse President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran’s Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support. 30.2K 13.1K people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Trump said in a video released by the White House: “Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.”

He went on to say that the measures were a “strong and proportionate response.”

Khomeini served as Supreme Leader until his death in 1989.

Although he most likely meant current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini, confused Twitter users were quick to point out his mistake:

Bessma Momani ✔@b_momani OMG. You can’t make this up. Trump says US is sanctioning Ayatollah Khomeini who died decades ago. He meant Khamenei, of course, but add this to the pile blunders! 262 125 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

God @thegoodgodabove Today Trump idiotically hit Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini with sanctions even though he’s been dead for 30 years. To be fair, Trump has been dead inside for 30 years so it’s understandable that he would make that mistake. 3,021 Twitter Ads info and privacy 582 people are talking about this

Others used the mistake to laugh at him:

Brooke Binkowski ✔@brooklynmarie At :16 he says: “The assets of Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.” https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1143196668101308416 … The White House ✔@WhiteHouse President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran’s Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support. Mr Brick Housewall @BrickHousewall JUST IN: Ayatollah Khomeini responds to Trump’s sanctions announcement 444 Twitter Ads info and privacy 141 people are talking about this

Others worried about other dead leaders who could also potentially face sanctions from beyond the grave:

Ham on Wry @realHamOnWry Trump just sanctioned the Ayatollah Khomeini. Saddam Hussein must be shaking in his boots right about now. 1,357 Twitter Ads info and privacy 207 people are talking about this

God @thegoodgodabove Today Trump idiotically hit Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini with sanctions even though he’s been dead for 30 years. To be fair, Trump has been dead inside for 30 years so it’s understandable that he would make that mistake. TFA @nitzafezet What’s next? Sanctions on Gaddafi, Saddam and Mussolini? Perhaps Santa, the Tooth Fairy and Bigfoot? 4 Twitter Ads info and privacy See TFA’s other Tweets

This comes as Tehran accused the White House of being ‘afflicted with a mental retardation’, and called his sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

