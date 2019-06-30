Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis provided by Global Research on a daily basis?

Click to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

.

.

* * *

Capitalist Development and Community Demolitions in Detroit

By Abayomi Azikiwe, June 30, 2019

One of the latest schemes of the billionaire ruling interests and their agents is the proposal announced by Duggan to issue $200 million in bonds specifically designed to raise monies for the demolition of even more vacant edifices in the city. The stated objective is to eliminate all vacant homes by 2024.

Persian Peril: Brinkmanship in the Post-INF Treaty Era

By Michael Welch, Scott Ritter, and Bruce Gagnon, June 30, 2019

Diplomats from China, Russia, Great Britain, Germany and France met with their Iranian counterparts on Friday June 28th in an urgent attempt to steer the Islamic Republic away from breaching conditions of the JCPOA agreement.

Crisis in Northern Syria: A Look Inside the Real Idlib Today

By Steven Sahiounie, June 29, 2019

Idlib has always been a small farming area, but the western media has inflated it to gargantuan proportions. There were only 34 hospitals total in Idlib, and yet we hear of dozens of hospitals being hit by airstrikes.

Demasking the Torture of Julian Assange

By Nils Melzer, June 29, 2019

For once telling the truth has become a crime, while the powerful enjoy impunity, it will be too late to correct the course. We will have surrendered our voice to censorship and our fate to unrestrained tyranny.

Tanzania’s Decision to Suspend the Bagamoyo Port Project: A Surprise Blow against China’s Silk Road Vision for East Africa

By Andrew Korybko, June 29, 2019

The East African country has the proud distinction of hosting China’s first modern-day Silk Road, the 1970s TAZARA railway, which is why Tanzania’s decision to suspend the $10 billion Bagamoyo port project that was supposed to be built by the People’s Republic is such a big deal and could greatly hamper Beijing’s regional strategy.

Investigate Egypt’s Former President Morsi’s Death

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, June 28, 2019

Immediately after Dr Mohammed Morsi’s death on the 17th of June 2019, a number of organisations and individuals had called for a thorough, independent investigation into the cause of his death while on trial in a Cairo court for espionage charges. The United Nations was one of the organisations that demanded an independent investigation.

Libra: Facebook’s Audacious Bid for Global Monetary Control

By Ellen Brown, June 28, 2019

On June 18, Facebook unveiled a white paper outlining ambitious plans to create a new global cryptocurrency called Libra, to be launched in 2020. The New York Times says Facebook has high hopes that Libra will become the foundation for a new financial system free of control by Wall Street power brokers and central banks.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.