The head of Mossad dispelled whatever doubt may have remained among some in the Alt-Media Community about the existence of “Putinyahu’s Rusrael” when he credited “channels of communication with the Kremlin” for contributing to what he described as the “one-time window of opportunity” to clinch an “Israeli”-Arab peace deal “for the first time in Middle East history”.

Russia and “Israel” are allies, so much so that one can even speak about them as a singular political entity nowadays using the neologism “Putinyahu’s Rusrael“. The hyperlinked source in the preceding sentence is chock full of proof supporting this assertion, but the smoking gun if one was even needed at this point came on Monday during the Herzliya Conference, a yearly security forum held in the self-professed “Jewish State”. Mossad chief Yossi Cohen made it clear just how important of an ally “Israel” regards Russia as being when he credited “channels of communication with the Kremlin” for contributing to what he described as the “one-time window of opportunity” to clinch an “Israeli”-Arab peace deal “for the first time in Middle East history”, with Reuters quoting him as saying the following:

“The Mossad today espies a rare opportunity, perhaps for the first time in Middle East history, to arrive at a regional understanding that would lead to a comprehensive peace accord. Common interests, the fight against rivals such as Iran and Jihadist terrorism, the close relations with the White House and channels of communication with the Kremlin all combine to create what might be a one-time window of opportunity.”

The outlet also reported that the spymaster “said his agency had formed a task force designed to spot peacemaking opportunities in a region where only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, have full ties with Israel”, thus suggesting close collaboration between the Mossad and its counterparts in Moscow, seeing as how the Eurasian Great Power is the most influential extra-regional actor in the Mideast since its 2015 anti-terrorist intervention in Syria. Russia’s 21st-century grand strategy is to become the supreme “balancing” force in Afro-Eurasia, to which end it’s entered into game-changing cooperation with non-traditional partners like “Israel”, with whom it shares the joint goal of ensuring Iran’s withdrawal from Syria. Whereas Tel Aviv seeks this outcome because it fears Tehran, Moscow sees it as the key to reaching a “New Detente” with Washington.

In terms of how “channels of communication with the Kremlin” relate to the “one-time window of opportunity” to clinch an “Israeli”-Arab peace deal “for the first time in Middle East history”, it shouldn’t be forgotten that President Putin is a staunch defender of the self-professed “Jewish State” as proven by the many statements of support that he’s made in this respect over his nearly two decades in office that are easily accessible at the official Kremlin website. In addition, the head of Russia’s National Security Council reaffirmed that “Russia puts special attention on ensuring Israel’s security” during the unprecedented National Security Advisor Summit that took place last week in Jerusalem, so with “Israel” believing that a peace deal with the Arab countries is a non-negotiable prerequisite for securing its existence, it’s natural that its Russian ally would support this in all ways.

Bearing in mind Moscow’s envisaged “balancing” role in the region and desire to replace Washington’s fading leadership there, it’s highly likely that its diplomats are frantically working behind the scenes to encourage as many Arab states as possible to publicly come out and normalize their not-so-secret ties with “Israel”, albeit ideally doing so without advertising this move as being aimed against Iran so that Russia’s ties with it aren’t further complicated any more than they already are because of this. The Mossad’s “channels of communication with the Kremlin” are therefore extremely important for facilitating the success of “Israel’s” plans, so much so that one could describe them as indispensable since the chief of this intelligence agency mentioned them in the same sentence as other seemingly more important factors such as “the close relations with the White House”.

