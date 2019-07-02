In spite of online censorship efforts directed against the independent media, we are happy to say that readership on globalresearch.ca has recently increased. We wish to thank all of you who share our articles far and wide.

Europe’s Missing Islamic State Fighters

By Soeren Kern, July 02, 2019

The German government has lost track of scores of Germans who travelled to Iraq and Syria in recent years to join the Islamic State (IS). The revelation comes amid growing fears that some of these fighters are returning to Germany undetected by authorities.

Provoking Iran Over and Over: US “Throwing Kitchen Sink” at Islamic Republic

By Makia Freeman, July 02, 2019

Provoking Iran has become a favorite US pastime, it seems. The CIA, along with the Mossad and MI6, just can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to bullying, meddling with and provoking the Persian nation.

After Supreme Court Refusal, It’s Up to the People to End Gerrymandering

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, July 02, 2019

The Supreme Court has abdicated its responsibility to strike down partisan gerrymandering. This occurs when one party intentionally manipulates district boundaries to skew its voting power, notwithstanding the will of the voters. Although both parties engage in partisan gerrymandering, Republicans benefit from it far more than Democrats.

Trump’s Peace Plan Has Been Designed to Fail – Exactly Like Its Predecessors

By Jonathan Cook, July 02, 2019

Donald Trump’s supposed “deal of the century”, offering the Palestinians economic bribes in return for political submission, is the endgame of western peace-making, the real goal of which has been failure, not success.

Perceptions vs Reality. Canada’s Stance on Islamophobia and Racism

By Mark Taliano, July 02, 2019

Wahhabism, grown and nurtured in Canada’s ally, Saudi Arabia, is an archetype of exclusivism and sectarianism. It is anti-Islamic, and instrumentalized by imperial powers, including Canada, to destroy prey nations such as secular, pluralist, democratic Syria, a country that takes pride in being inclusive and tolerant.

Democratic Party Candidates for 2020: Who Won the Debate? Tulsi Gabbard Let the Genie out of the Bottle

By Philip Giraldi, July 02, 2019

Tulsi, campaigning on her anti-war credentials, was indeed not like the other candidates, confronting directly the issue of war and peace which the other potential candidates studiously avoided.

The Iran Nuclear Deal: Letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

By Global Research News, July 01, 2019

With the JCPOA nuclear deal in place, not only was the shadow of war and destruction lifted, but after a long time, the people of Iran began to enjoy relative economic stability and security. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Iran has continued to carry out all its obligations under the JCPOA. But, in May of 2018, the United States government arbitrarily decided to abrogate the Agreement—disregarding the SCR 2231. Clearly, this action has caused crises for the world, the region and the people of Iran.

