* * *

Celebrate 243 Years of “Profitable Genocide”

By Jay Janson, July 04, 2019

Independence Holiday in the USA becomes a time when citizens tend to reflect on the nations two hundred forty year history. It is a history typical of six European empires in the areas of genocide and plunder.

The United States and Human Rights. A Long and Violent History

By Robert Fantina, July 04, 2019

When speaking about the United States’ blatant, constant and egregious violations of human rights, it is difficult to know where to start. That brutal, rogue nation, which disdains human rights and holds international law in contempt, is guilty on both the domestic and international stages.

Militarism Defines Trump’s 4th of July Spectacle

By Stephen Lendman, July 04, 2019

Annual US Independence Day commemorations reflect hypocrisy, not democracy, a notion the nation’s founders abhorred, things no different today.

It’s Time to Declare Your Independence from Tyranny, America

By John W. Whitehead, July 03, 2019

Indeed, it is painfully fitting that mere days before the nation prepared to celebrate its freedoms on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the City Council for Charlottesville, Virginia—the home of Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration—voted to do away with a holiday to honor Jefferson’s birthday, because Jefferson, like many of his contemporaries, owned slaves.

Fourth of July: “Put Away the Flags”

By Howard Zinn, July 03, 2019

On this July 4, we would do well to renounce nationalism and all its symbols: its flags, its pledges of allegiance, its anthems, its insistence in song that God must single out America to be blessed.

A Thought for the Fourth of July: Can the U.S. Constitution Accommodate a Rogue President?

By Prof Rodrigue Tremblay, July 03, 2019

Very soon after his inauguration, Donald Trump began governing in authoritative way, issuing decree after decree, while attacking the press and the courts that stood in his way. Now, he seems to want the entire U.S. government to be at his personal service.

What is July 4th to US Imperialism? What is it to the Oppressed?

By Danny Haiphong, July 03, 2019

What does America’s national celebration mean to those under the heel of “Manifest Destiny,” at home and abroad? “For the victims of US imperialism, the 4th of July is indeed a ‘hollow mockery’ and ‘mere bombast, fraud, and deception’ as Frederick Douglass so eloquently put it in his famous speech.”

*

