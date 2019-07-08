A future without independent media leaves us with an upside down reality where according to the corporate media “NATO deserves a Nobel Peace Prize”, and where “nuclear weapons and wars make us safer”.

Offshoring and Industrial Relocation: Profits from Exploitation in Honduras. Transnational Companies are Impoverishing us All

By Mark Taliano, July 08, 2019

Imperialists employ myriad strategies to “open the veins” of prey countries. Economic warfare is one such strategy. Prolonged and sustained economic warfare against long-suffering Honduras advances the tentacles of the Big Monopolies as it impoverishes and destroys Honduras.

US Call for German Troops in Syria Angers Berlin

By The New Arab, July 08, 2019

Discord broke out in German Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s ruling coalition Sunday, after the United States urged the country to send ground troops to Syria as Washington looks to withdraw from the region.

USAID Anti-Russia Propaganda

By Stephen Lendman, July 08, 2019

The CIA, National Endowment for Democracy (NED), International Republican Institute (IRI), National Democratic Institute, USAID, right-wing US think tanks, the CIA/AFL and other large labor unions, along with similar organizations and initiatives are all about advancing Washington’s anti-democratic agenda at the expense of world peace.

Why Trump Is Dead Wrong About the Census

By Eric Zuesse, July 08, 2019

The first lengthy clause in the U.S. Constitution (and there are only three clauses in it that are lengthy) comes almost immediately after the Preamble, and it is quite explicit that the only way in which a change to the questions in the U.S. Census can be made, is by an act of Congress, passed by the Congress, and signed into law by the President.

A Secret Meeting to Plot War?

By Philip Giraldi, July 08, 2019

All of the Jewish organizations but one were openly declared advocates for Israel and are supportive of its policies. Key groups present included the Council of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Netanyahu Compares Iranian Uranium Enrichment to Nazi Invasion of the Rhineland

By Kurt Nimmo, July 08, 2019

The prime minister of Israel would have the people of Europe believe Iran’s recent decision to increase uranium enrichment—currently at a paltry 3.67 percent—is comparable to the German army marching into the Rhineland in March 1936.

UN Report on Human Rights in Venezuela Faulty by Design

By Nino Pagliccia, July 06, 2019

If the overall intention of the UNHCHR with this report was to use the opportunity of the visit to Venezuela in order to strike a rapprochement between the two contending parties, it totally missed the chance.

