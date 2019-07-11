I can’t get no satisfaction

I can’t get me no satisfaction

And I try and I try and I try t-t-t-t-try try

I can’t get no I can’t get me no

When I’m riding in my car

And a man comes on the radio

He’s tellin’ me more and more

About some useless information

Supposed to fire my imagination

I can’t get no uh no no no

Hey hey hey that’s what I say

I can’t get no satisfaction

When I’m watchin’ my tv

And a man comes on to tell me

How white my shirts could me

But he can’t be a man ’cause he does not smoke

The same cigarettes as me

Those are some of the lyrics from the Rolling Stones 1964 hit song. This writer remembers that summer of ’64 as if it was yesterday (Such is the dilemma of we baby boomers – remembering the far past and sometimes forgetting where we left the cup we just drank from). Walking through the myriad of beach blankets at Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, listening to that song blasting out like a symphony from the many transistor radios that covered the beach. To a 15 year old Satisfaction was about the uber commercialism that existed then as it surely does now.

Now, in America 2019 the lyrics mean that and much more. The man on the radio telling more and more ‘useless information supposed to fire my imagination’ can easily be the bogus propaganda that this embedded in empire media shovels out about the ‘Terror threat’ caused by the enemies of the day, Iran and North Korea. One has THE BOMB and the other apparently wants it. Why, you ask, should Iran want it? Well, to answer that one must first realize that the one who has THE BOMB will NEVER be invaded by us. Thus, all those nations who have it can be a bit more reasonably assured of NOT being invaded by us. That could very well change as the Petro Dollar fades from prominence and the Chinese get even more financially powerful, oh and … become more aligned economically with the Russians. The Deep State puling Bolton and Pompeo’s strings may become too desperate to stand quietly in the wings.

The part of the Stone’s song about ‘How white my shirts could be but he can’t be a man cause he doesn’tsmoke the same cigarettes as me’ is evident. In 1964, as is the case today, the media is bombarded with useless commercials repetitiously telling the suckers what to buy and use… even when they really do NOT need them! Of course today, with the FCC allowing more frequent and longer commercials, AND with Big Pharma saturating us with medical products and procedures that perhaps 55 years ago would NOT have even allowed in the marketplace… the mesmerizing is at the highest level ever!!!

This empire continually sells phony wars like soap. Yet, most of the populace buys it hook, line and sinker! They got the suckers to tie those yellow ribbons on trees and on car stickers when we illegally attacked Iraq the first time around. They gave their phony war the name Desert Storm and had many of our soldiers come home with what they called Gulf War Syndrome.

Was it from the myriad of injections the military pumped into the men before we landed, or was it more ominous from the clouds of (????) that our weapons systems caused those men to inhale in the desert winds? Either way, the truth of it all was that both gulf wars were about oil and control of the Middle East by our empire… period! If the fools who kept (and keep) supporting those who lead this war machine actually studied the real history about Saddam Hussein, they would find out that he was our empire’s gangster. Matter of fact, it was our CIA that actually put this guy in power originally! When he stopped following orders 100% (like with his dispute with Kuwait over oil drilling, and… history shows that Kuwait was most likely angle drilling Iraqi oil) Saddam had to go. Oh , wait! No, not yet in 1991. They kept him in power, just caged him a bit, so as to keep his country from becoming another fanatical Islamic nightmare, and keeping the Kurds in check – a people who had been getting **** by Turkey and Iraq for generations.

After going through the worst foreign policy decision (War on Iraq 2) since the Vietnam debacle, the Neo Cons who run things (controlling both political parties) gave us the Libya disgrace under Obama and Mrs. Clinton, plus the Syrian misadventure begun under those two and followed up by this carnival barker president. All I can say is ” I (still) Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, World News Trust and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 300 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.