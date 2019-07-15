While the partisan, fake faction fight over usage of concentration camp persists domestically, American politicians and US media continue to ignore the US Rukban concentration camp in Syria. US occupation criminals continue as illicit armed guards, dictating which Syrians may or may not be allowed their freedom.

The entire concentration camp was to have been emptied in October, but it was not until November that illicit US troops allowed entry of a humanitarian convoy.

Since May, the criminal occupiers have begun to allow Syrian families to trickle out (though not reporting on the sporadic benevolence).

Three days ago, an undisclosed number of Syrians were given their freedom, utilizing the Jlaighem corridor in Homs countryside. They were greeted with health care provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and given temporary housing. This release followed the American occupiers’ release of tens of Syrian families on 3 July.

In addition to the release of Syrians from US captivity in Rukban concentration camp, busloads of Syrian refugees returned home from Lebanon, via the al Zamrani, Jdeidet Yabous, and al Dabbousyia crossings.

At this writing, the United Nations appears to be too occupied with propaganda in support of strategic depopulation to comment on these good stories. In the past, members of this organization attempted to convince Syrian refugees to not return home.

We do not anticipate any ‘conservative,’ ‘liberal,’ or ‘neutral’ US medium to report on the US illegal occupation of the Rukban concentration camp. Here is what some temporary housing for Syrian IDPs and returning refugees looks like: Temporary shelter in Harjaleh for Syrians forced to flee their homes by west funded terrorists. Syrian government providing temporary housing for our internal refugees.

