Trump: America’s “Racist-in-Chief”

Racism defines Trump’s private and public life. He falsely said “I am not a racist.”

“I’m the least racist person you” will ever meet is belied by his unacceptable Trump Organization practices, his hostile actions against unwanted aliens of the wrong color or ethnicity, his hostility toward Muslims from the wrong countries, and his rage against four Dem congresswomen for justifiably criticizing him.

In 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump Management for discriminating against black renters he wanted excluded from properties the firm managed.

The suit claimed that employees were ordered to tell black lease applicants that no apartments were available.

A 1978 DOJ suit followed for breaching terms of the earlier settlement. He and his company dodged a bullet both times to the detriment of people who were harmed.

In 2011, he became a prominent Birtherism proponent, falsely claiming Obama was born abroad, thus serving illegally as president.

He falsely claimed wrongfully accused, convicted, and later exonerated Black and Latino teenagers were guilty of raping a white woman in the notorious 1989 Central Park jogger case — the crime confessed to in 2002 by an imprisoned rapist.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump maintained that the exonerated victims of injustice were guilty, calling a NYC $41 million false arrest settlement “a disgrace.”

At the onset of his 2016 presidential campaign, he raged against Mexican immigrants, vilifying them collectively, saying:

“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, adding: “And some, I assume, are good people.”

Citing fake data, he accused blacks and Latinos for most killings of white Americans, linking them to violent crime in public remarks.

He called for removing a Mexican-American judge from the bench because of his ethnicity. He called El Salvador, Haiti, and African nations “shitholes.”

A former Trump Castle/Atlantic City casino employee said when he “and Ivana (entered the premises), the bosses would order all the black people off the floor.”

In June 2019, the Atlantic published “An Oral History of Trump’s Bigotry” — revealing his racist practices and temperament in detail.

On July 14, he called for four Dem congresswomen of the wrong color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places” they came from.

Three of the four were born in the US. Separately, he tweeted:

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democratic Congresswomen who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all) now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is be run.”

His venom was unleashed against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, andAyanna Pressley.

Time and again, he proves an embarrassment to the office he holds. He’s an unapologetic white supremacist racist, war criminal, Zionist ideologue, predatory corporatist — surrounded by fascist extremists influencing his policies.

Pressley slammed his regime’s “callous, chaotic, and corrupt culture,” adding:

“I will always refer to him as ‘the (White House) occupant’ as he is only occupying space. He does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires.” “Despite the occupant of the White House’s attempts to marginalize us and to silence us, please know that we are more than four people.” “We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind.” “Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world, and that is the work that we want to get back to…(W)e will not, be silenced.”

Omar slammed Trump for “openly violating the oath he took to the Constitution of the United States and the core values we aspire to,” adding:

“To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color. This is the agenda of white nationalists.”

Ocasio-Cortez said

“(s)adly, this is not the first nor will it be the last time we hear disgusting, bigoted language from the president. We know this is who he is.”

Tlaib said

“(d)espite many attempts to distract us, I remain focused. We remain focused on holding him accountable to the laws of this land and accountable to the American people. I urge House leadership and many of my colleagues to impeach this lawless president today.”

Trump is symptomatic of racist, belligerent, hostile to the rights of ordinary people everywhere America from inception — its ruling authorities serving privileged interests exclusively, the way it’s always been.

American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, moral superiority, and rule of the people don’t exist.

Increasingly totalitarian plutocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy define how the nation is governed — a fantasy democracy from inception, never the real thing, today a menace to everyone everywhere.

Majority undemocratic Dems are as hostile to what just societies hold dear as Republicans.

No matter which right-wing of the nation’s war party rules, its war on humanity rages at home and abroad with no prospect of world peace and governance of, by and for everyone equitably.

That’s the dismal state of today’s America, a nation increasingly unfit and unsafe to live in.

Whoever succeeds Trump in 2021 or 2025 may be worst than the incumbent. That’s the dismal reality of the state of the nation.

No profiles in courage are permitted to serve in its highest office or congressional leadership positions — the way all plutocratic, oligarchic, repressive states are run.

Far and away, the US represents the greatest threat to planet earth and all its life forms — their survival threatened by its rapaciousness.

