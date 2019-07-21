Aleppo is currently engaged in massive rebuilding, reconstruction, and returning to its former beauty. Despite the wretched and illicit ‘sanctions‘ imposed by the same colonial states which have funded and armed terrorists and then criminally bombed the country, the city is engaged in the resurrection of beauty and creativity.

In al-Sheikh Najjar Industrial City, almost 600 factories have restarted production, and another 250 are undergoing rehabilitation:

The number of the facilities which have been put into service again and started production in al-Sheikh Najjar Industrial City in Aleppo reached up to 565 facilities and currently 250 other facilities are being rehabilitated to put them back into service. Industry Ministry Eng. Mohammad Maan Zain al-Abdin Jazbieh toured al-Sheikh Najjar Industrial City and inspected the reality of the work of facilities in it and the stages of production at them. Director General of the General Establishment for Cement and Building Materials Dr. Ayman Nabhan, in a statement to SANA, said ” Certain parts of the Arab Cement Company on which heavy damages were inflicted at the hands of terrorists and which went out of service are now being rehabilitated.” Director-General of Homs Dairy Company, Eng. Mohammad Hammad said that the production will be resumed at the diary factory in Aleppo over the coming months after repairing the machines which have been destroyed at the hands of terrorists. Head of al-Sheikh Najjar Industrial City Hazem Ajjan, said in a similar statement that the industrial water will be put into service again as the processes of pumping started to Aleppo and from it to the industrial city.

He added that the project of the fairgrounds will be also launched at the industrial city and it will be carried out soon. In a statement to journalists, Industry Minister said that the industrialists have started to invest their facilities in a notable way, and they receive all the required support and attention by the Government. Video: “The Truth About 5G” He added that the facilities which have been put back into service enjoy a diversity of their products in the textile, chemical and food sectors. (SANA)

Syrians are rebuilding the souks, torched by degenerate FSA terrorists in February 2013.

Especially uplifting to the human soul and psyche are the projects done by the students under the guidance of the Architectural Engineering Faculty of Aleppo University; on 15 January 2013, mortars fired on the University by FSA moderates martyred 82 students.

Architectural Engineering students show their projects.

