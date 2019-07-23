Before meeting Pakistani PM Imran Khan this Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he could win the war in Afghanistan in just one week if he really wanted to. But he said he won’t do that because he doesn’t want millions of people to die. He said:

“I don’t want to kill 10 million people. I have plans on Afghanistan that if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of earth, it would be gone, it would be over in literally 10 days”

President Trump has often been criticized by international media over his time as president for his mindless and gross remarks about American or world issues. He has been portrayed as a person of limited knowledge on global matters. In fact, he doesn’t know anything about Afghanistan, even the least about the US’s history of presence in this country or, for example, how many US soldiers have died there.

His recent comment on Afghanistan sounds irrelevant to the governing situation and insensible to many observers as it doesn’t represent the language of a president whose country claims dominance over the world. At the same press conference, Trump said that Indian PM Narendra Modi asked him to personally mediate the decade-long territorial disputes between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, an assertion India’s government promptly denied.

We admit that the US holds the power to do almost anything in the region, but it is not a rightful way of responding to the Afghan war.

On the eve of the US Independence Day, 4th of July, Trump praised the US Military and said that “there will be nothing that America cannot do”.

Diplomatically, his words about Afghanistan also stand in strange contrast to the visit of Pakistani PM which is considered a lackey state to Washington. Although, Pakistan’s Prime minister actually came to Washington in relation to Trump’s promise of continued assistance for Pakistan and Afghanistan’s peace process, Trump’s remarks seem pointless at this moment of time, only to rub salt into the wounds of thousands of victims in Afghanistan.

Trump and his military commanders have often failed to find reasonable answers to the peppering questions from correspondents. Trump has a past of personal life, far from politics and international issues, so he can’t reflect on proper feedback quickly and instead utters controversial and often ridiculous responses.

This might be Trump’s own words, not representing the whole of America, but it is also not totally unlikely for the US to kill as many as 10 million people when the time is ripe.

For now,and he is not bound to any limit in this regard. He tends to use big terms like “millions” and “wipe off” to highlight his country’s strengths under his administration in the face of election.

Trump’s comments have sparked mixed reactions from Afghanistan with the most slamming him for his irresponsible and nonsense attack. The Government of Afghanistan has unexpectedly been quick to release a statement criticizing his remarks and seeking clarification.

Trump’s America can end the war in Afghanistan within exactly one week, as he said, but not at the cost of 10 million people, if it really, really want to. His words could also mean that because of the same 10 million people’s possible causality, we will not bring it to an end.

Trump brought the excuse of “not willing to wipe “Afghanistan” off the face of earth” as an answer to the whys of prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. He might have well deceived Americans about Afghanistan, but rest of the world especially Afghanistan laughs at such comments that conflict with the ground realities.

On the other hand, a fresh photo of the Taliban’s Qatar spokesperson, Sohail Shaheen, depicts Pakistan’s flag placed behind his desk, which is an evident revelation of Taliban being Pakistani agents to just play a role in the going symbolic Afghan peace campaign. This flag must be a mouth-shutting evidence for those who still believe that Taliban is an independent force.

Through a resolution released in early July, Taliban and Afghan representatives in Doha agreed on certain conditions including reducing attacks on civilians to zero, but the same day and the ones followed, massive explosions ripped through crowds of civilians in the very public areas, killing hundreds.

The US’s special representative for Afghanistan’s Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been roaming across the region for nearly one year for allegedly peace-making purpose and has held frequent talks with Taliban in Qatar, but everyone’s scratching the head that why every “good move by the US” has taken so long to yield a result. Or is it only killing the time?

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Masud Wadan is a geopolitical analyst based in Kabul. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from New Eastern Outlook