Intimacies from an Awful War. “For Sama” by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

By Barbara Nimri Aziz, July 28, 2019

If you think you’ve seen enough of conflict, especially the war in Syria, you haven’t. From love of nation and loathing of military rule, from inchoate hope of redemption and improbable determination, indebted to lost friends and seeded in the birth of your child, comes an intimate demonstration of how war happens to you and how it tests humanity.

More Evidence on the Srebrenica “Numbers Game”

By George Pumphrey, July 28, 2019

For nearly a quarter of a century, the massacre of Srebrenica has been reappearing in the headlines of the western media. The usual allegation: 8,000 Muslim men and boys were massacred on July 11, 1995, in “the worst war crime since World War II.” The Hague Tribunal has ruled that these assumed 8,000 executed males constitutes “genocide.”

The Malaysian Airlines MH17 Tragedy, Suppression and Tampering of the Evidence. New Documentary

By John Helmer, July 27, 2019

A new documentary from Yana Yerlashova and Max van der Werff, the leading independent investigator of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 disaster, has revealed breakthrough evidence of tampering and forging of prosecution materials; suppression of Ukrainian Air Force radar tapes; and lying by the Dutch, Ukrainian, US and Australian governments. An attempt by agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take possession of the black boxes of the downed aircraft is also revealed by a Malaysian National Security Council official for the first time.

Addressing the Climate Crisis, Worldwide Reforestation and Industrial Hemp

By Ellen Brown, July 27, 2019

For skeptics who reject the global warming thesis, reforestation also addresses the critical problems of mass species extinction and environmental pollution, which are well documented. A 2012 study from the University of Michigan found that loss of biodiversity impacts ecosystems as much as climate change and pollution.

Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris or Tulsi Gabbard

By Renee Parsons, July 27, 2019

It has been decades since a bona fide anti-war candidate ran for US President; that is, a candidate who ‘felt’ peace in their bones rather than a political calculation to be exploited. By my reckoning, that last campaign would be Sen. George McGovern’s 1972 peace candidacy which came at the height of the Vietnam war.

The Caracas Manifesto: Proposal and Promise at the Sao Paulo Forum 2019

By Nino Pagliccia, July 27, 2019

The 25th Annual Meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum is taking place July 25-28 in Caracas, Venezuela. The first meeting was held in 1990 in São Paulo, Brazil, with 48 political organizations and social movements led by Fidel Castro of the governing Communist Party of Cuba, and Lula Da Silva of the opposition Workers Party of Brazil.

Destabilizing Pakistan: Bookending Washington’s China Policy

By Tony Cartalucci, July 26, 2019

Much is being said of US activities aimed at China. Recent protests in Hong Kong together with a US-led propaganda campaign aimed at Beijing’s attempts to quell a growing terrorist threat in Xinjiang are aimed at pressuring the nation to fall back into line within Washington’s enduring unipolar international order.

