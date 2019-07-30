A future without independent media leaves us with an upside down reality where according to the corporate media “NATO deserves a Nobel Peace Prize”, and where “nuclear weapons and wars make us safer”

* * *

Militarising Australia: Talisman Sabre and the US Military Build Up

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, July 30, 2019

Deemed the Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations strategy, the military method is a US Marine special, still spanking new, featuring “the amphibious landing of troops on islands for seizure and capture as part of a forward projection of sea and airpower aimed at the mainland.”

Space Lunacy: $ Trillion Space Games and False Prophecies by Billionaires While Rome Burns

By Dr. Andrew Glikson, July 30, 2019

Space playgrounds of billionaires can only come at the expense of the multitude of humanity left behind where, coupled with plans for militarization and even weaponization of space, humanity may be left with a few barren rocks in space to temporarily support a few survivors.

Brazil’s Massive Crime Against Humanity. Bolsonaro has Decided to Destroy the Amazon

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, July 30, 2019

The corrupt Brazilian government installed by Washington has decided to destroy the Amazon Rain Forest.This will adversely affect the Earth’s climate by eliminating a massive carbon sink.

The Israel Anti-Boycott Act: The Bill that Could Imprison “Israel Boycotters” for 20 years

By If Americans Knew, July 29, 2019

In a recent post on the Mondoweiss website, Journalist Philip Weiss examines the Israel Anti-Boycott Act that would punish those boycotting Israel with a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison. The legislation is being sponsored by both conservatives and liberals.

Water Not Oil: Battle Cry of the Blue Planet

By Irwin Jerome, July 29, 2019

It’s Mother Earth’s battle cry inspired by the world’s dire climate crisis that has been sung by so many others for years yet still hasn’t had the intended effect because it still hasn’t resolutely been taken up by the world as a whole. So the cry remains: what ultimately is more important: Water or Oil?

The Threat of Nuclear War: Nuclear Disarmament Should be a Top 2020 Campaign Issue. But It’s Being Ignored

By Howie Hawkins, July 29, 2019

Two years ago on July 7, 2017, 122 nations approved the text of the Treaty on the Prohibition of NuclearWeapons (TPNW). The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for spearheading this achievement. Few Americans are aware of it and none of the major presidential candidates are informing us.

The Dragon Lays Out Its Road Map, Denies Seeking Hegemony. “China’s National Defense in the New Era”

By Pepe Escobar, July 29, 2019

The key merit of China’s National Defense in the New Era, a white paper released by the State Council in Beijing, is to clear any remaining doubts about where the Middle Kingdom is coming from, and where it’s going to by 2049, the mythical date to, theoretically, be restored as the foremost global power.

*

