Omission of Atrocities Committed by the Venezuelan “Opposition” Discredits UN Human Rights Report

By Carla Stea, August 05, 2019

In an appallingly distorted and biased report by United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the shameful failure to report or even mention the atrocities committed by the Venezuelan so-called “peaceful opposition” is a sin of omission so egregious as to discredit the entire report, and disqualify the professionalism of those who compiled it.

A Blockade of Venezuela Must be Opposed

By Daniel Larison, August 05, 2019

It sounds like the Trump administration is moving towards military intervention against Venezuela after all. Ever since the failed would-be coup at the end of April, it seemed as if Trump had written off Venezuela and had turned his attention elsewhere.

Trump Regime Aiming to Blockade Iran and Venezuela?

By Stephen Lendman, August 05, 2019

The so-called Lima Group is a Trump regime cobbled together “coalition” of 12 Latin American anti-Bolivarian social democracy countries plus Canada.

They’re allied with the US plot to replace Venezuela’s legitimate government with pro-Western fascist tyranny, along with giving the US control over the country’s vast oil reserves, the world’s largest.

Trump Ponders Deadly Blockade of Venezuela

By Kurt Nimmo, August 04, 2019

According to an unnamed Trump administration official, the blockade will continue until Nicolas Maduro abdicates and Juan Guaido becomes the neoliberal recognized leader.

Defending Venezuela Is Defending Our America

By Nino Pagliccia, August 02, 2019

By all accounts the SPF has been a politically successful event that followed a significant meeting of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries (NAM) that concluded with a strong political declaration and support of 120 governments with the democratically elected Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro.

Foro de São Paolo: Venezuela Is Today the First Trench of the Anti-Imperialist Struggle

By Arnold August, August 02, 2019

Never before in decades on this planet have we witnessed such a U.S.-led international, sustained, vicious and coordinated economic, political and diplomatic media disinformation/lying campaign against a government and its leader – in this case, President Maduro – as we have seen over the last six months (and ongoing).

US Sanctions Are Still Strangling Venezuela

By Dave DeCamp, July 29, 2019

As tensions in the Persian Gulf are taking up most of the headlines, the Trump administration is still seeking regime change in Venezuela. Since coming into office President Trump has had an aggressive policy towards Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. The Center for Economic Policy and Research determined in April that US sanctions were responsible for 40,000 deaths in Venezuela since 2017.

*

Featured image: A Hands Off Venezuela protest in London on January 28, 2018. (Socialist Appeal/Flickr).