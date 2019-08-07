By Paul Craig Roberts

August 07, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – The unintended consequences of mass shootings and the attempts to use these shootings for various agendas can be far worse than the shootings themselves and ultimately endanger far more people.

I was listening to NPR this morning prior to President Trump’s 10 AM EST address on the shootings. NPR set Trump up for blame. Trump opposes illegal immigration and spoke of the 20,000 person caravan as “an invasion.” And so forth. And it wasn’t just NPR. As USA reported, while joining in the blame trump orchestration, “Media outlets around the country, and around the world, decried his [Trump’s] role in inspiring a shooter who gunned down 20 people.” US Rep. Veronica Escobar (D,TX) said: “All of this has happened because Hispanic people have been dehumanized. They have been dehumanized by the president, by his enablers, by other politicians.”

Rep. Escobar did not explain why and how a country’s defense of its borders constitutes dehumanization of those that the law requires to be kept out. Is the President of the United States, who is sworn to enforce the laws and Constitution of the US, supposed to violate the law? If the American people want open borders, they should inform their representatives and get a law passed that abolishes border controls. If Hispanics are dehumanized by being kept out, so are Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians, and Venezuelans, all people declared to be national security threats to the US which employs a massive armed force to be sure these threats don’t invade us. Just imagine how we dehumanized the Japanese and Germans during World War II by keeping them from invading us.

The El Paso shooter is said to be inspired by Trump. But the Dayton shooter a few hours later is said to be a left-socialist satanist and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporter who uses Antifa language. The Dayton shooter doesn’t say anything about immigrants or white supremacy. He wants to “kill every fascist.” So who inspired the Dayton shooter? Sanders? Warren? Antifa?

What explains the widely varying sources of blame for mass shootings? We have had every kind of explanation—dislike of homosexuals, childhood mistreatment, unexplained (Las Vegas), Muslim terrorists, job firings, and now Hispanic hatred and hatred of fascists. Notice that it is the El Paso shooting, not the Dayton shooting a few hours later, that the presstitutes and Democrats are hyping. Why? It better fits their agenda.

We are unlikely to discover the real causes as long as shootings are used to advance agendas. What is important is not the facts but the advancement of agendas.



He addresses the issue that his actions will be blasted “as the sole result of racism and hatred of other countries.” He blames this response on American hypocrites, largely white people, who “support imperialistic wars that have caused the loss of tens of thousands of American lives and untold numbers of civilian lives. The argument that mass murder is okay when it is state sanctioned is absurd. Our government has killed a whole lot more people for a whole lot less.”Whereas the Dayton shooter wants to kill fascists, which presumably includes white supremacists, the El Paso shooter is portrayed as a white supremacist who hates Hispanics. Even President Trump has bought into this characterization of the shooter. However, the El Paso shooter’s manifesto doesn’t support this characterization of his motives. He is concerned that the core population of his country is being marginalized and dispossessed by several developments including automation and illegal immigrants and their demands. It so happens that the current illegal immigrants are from south of the border, but he doesn’t hate them because they are Hispanic. If they were coming from Asia, or Africa or a different planet, he would see it as the same problem. To the shooter, it is not a problem of hate but of fact. There are more people than there are jobs.

One of the El Paso shooter’s concerns with immigration is that “continued immigration will make one of the biggest issues of our time, automation, so much worse. Some sources say that in under two decades, half of American jobs will be lost to it. . . . So it makes no sense to keep on letting millions of illegal or legal immigrants flood into the United States.” This logical conclusion together with betrayal by America’s white leaders and the damage done to Americans by the corporations are the political and economic reasons he gives for his attack. “My motives for this attack are not at all personal.” In other words, the attack does not stem from his hatred of Hispanic immigrants but from the adverse consequences for American citizens of mass immigration from wherever.

He also writes in his manifesto that “the idea of deporting or murdering all non-white Americans is horrific. Many have been here at least as long as the whites, and have done as much to build our country.”

As for being inspired by Trump to murder immigrants, the El Paso shooter writes: “My ideology has not changed for several years. My opinions on automation, immigration, and the rest predate Trump and his campaign for president. I [am] putting this here because some people will blame the President or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case. I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric. The media is infamous for fake news Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that.” Truer words were never spoken.

The fact that the El Paso shooter’s manifesto does not support the storyline of the media is the reason the media refuses to publish the manifesto and why the Drudge Report was denounced for posting the manifesto. The shooter’s manifesto contradicts the controlled explanation of the event.

Let’s consider some of the consequences of the misreporting of the shooting as an act of white supremacist racial hatred. Trump, being poorly advised as he has been about everything, has bought into the story that this was an act of vile racial hatred. This will not sit well with his electoral base. Working class whites have been experiencing creeping demonization, marginalization, and dispossession for decades. They have watched their jobs be shipped out to Mexico and Asia. They are very much aware that accusations of white supremacy are used to prevent their protest of their marginalization. They have lost their jobs, their benefits, and their unions that stood up to their corporate employers, and some have lost their neighborhoods and institutions. White male schools and institutions are impermissible. The Boy Scouts have been gender integrated, but female and black “separatism” are permitted.

All of this reverse discrimination stems from the subversion by the EEOC of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The purpose of the legislation was to add law to the 14th Amendment that prohibits discrimination in law on the basis of race. The 14th Amendment means that the same legal standards have to be applied regardless of race. The equality is “under the law.” The 1964 Civil Rights act extended this requirement of equal treatment to employment, public accommodation and restaurants and educational institutions. The law states that admission and employment cannot be refused on racial grounds. It was an effort to open society wider to black advancement on the basis of merit.

The 1964 Civil Rights Act explicitly prohibited racial quotas. The prohibition is written into the Act. The legislation also defines discrimination as an intentional act, rather than mere statistical disparities. The 1964 Civil Rights Act was stood on its head by one man—Alfred W. Blumrosen, who as compliance chief became the de facto head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Blumrosen betting correctly that the federal courts would defer to the regulatory authority (Blumrosen) administering the law, cast aside the statutory language of the Civil Rights Act and imposed racial quotas based on statistical disparities. Distracted by the Vietnam war, neither Congress nor the executive took steps to rescue the law from this one man’s regulatory rewrite.

Because of the illegal ways in which the Civil Rights Act was implemented and its subsequent application to women, many white males could not get hired, promoted, or accepted into universities because of statistical imbalances. Thus began the undermining of the positions of white males as husbands, fathers, and leaders in society.

The complete story of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is told by Roberts & Stratton in The New Color Line, 1995. Our book was praised by the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. Today, 24 years later, the book could not be published. History has been falsified and rewritten, and truth is not welcomed as it is inconsistent with the agenda.

Blumrosen is Jewish. As this fact became known, theories that Jews were working to breakup “goy” society gained adherents. Today Jews are blamed for Cultural Marxism which is said to be responsible for the weakening of American institutions. They are blamed for Identity Politics that is used to disunite the American people. The changing attitude toward Jews is reflected in the haste with which Jewish money and influence are attacking the First Amendment in order to prohibit even factual statements about Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians and to brand as “anti-semitism” factual statements about Jewish influence in entertainment, media, education, election outcomes, and Congress.

This is audacious, and as it succeeds it creates more hatred of Jews. As Voltaire wrote,” To find out who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Certainly it is not the “white supremacist” who cannot be criticized.

The place in society of the white male, long undermined by reverse discrimination, and now aggravated by jobs offshoring, automation, and heavy legal and illegal third world immigration and work visas, has produced valid concerns among white men that, if expressed, cause them to be branded hate-filled white supremacists.

White people, especially straight white males who have to pretend to be homosexuals so that their feminist bosses don’t fire them, are called every name in the book and threatened with castration and violence. Their history and historical monuments are destroyed, and none of the “minorities” and feminists spewing the hatred are ever called “black supremacists,” “feminist supremacists,” “Hispanic supremacists” and charged with “hate speech” and “hate crimes,” or forced to apologize, or fired.

When a Hispanic at Texas State University wrote in the student newspaper that white DNA is “an abomination,” he wasn’t denounced for hate speech and called a Hispanic supremacist and suspended. Feminist Georgetown University professor Christine Fair was not accused of hate speech or being a feminist supremacist or forced to resign when she tweeted, “Look at this chorus of entitled white men (Senate Judiciary Committee) justifying a serial rapist’s (Kavanaugh) arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine.” But when UMass football coach Mark Whipple disputed a call that cost his team a win by saying “we had a chance and they rape us,” he was denounced by his university and had to grovel and beg forgiveness for offending feminists by misusing the word “rape,” a word that can only be used as feminists specify. Only a woman can experience rape, not a football team. Can you imagine a football coach almost losing his job over this?

The assault on whiteness is now part of official educational policy. In New York City the head of the education department, Richard Carranza, a Hispanic, is conducting a campaign against “toxic white supremacy culture.” His training program for teachers identifies objectivity, individualism, belief in meritocracy, and Protestant work ethic as manifestations of white supremacy that have to be rooted out of the education system. Carranza says these white values constitute a deep-rooted bigotry. Carranza dismisses whites, who object to his portrayal of their values as racial biases, as defensive of white supremacy culture. To get rid of whiteness, Carranza has fired numerous white education department officials.

The New York Post has exposed Carranza’a racist policy— https://nypost.com/2019/05/19/carranzas-lunatic-war-on-toxic-whiteness/

— but the New York Times supports the anti-white racist policy. The mayor who appointed him, Democrat Bill de Blasio, has kept Carranza in charge of New York schools despite his racist policy.

The white core population, despite its almost fatal insouciance, is gradually concluding that many forces are at work to stamp it out. Unrestrained immigration is only one of them.

The unintended consequences of demonizing the white population—all except those guilt-ridden white liberals living on multi-million dollar trust funds who join in the demonization of white people—are many and far reaching. For example, why would any white male with a brain join the military of a country that has abandoned his interest and is operating against him? Why would he join a military of a country that the Democratic Party prevents from defending its own borders? Why would he join a military and be sent to kill Arabs in the Middle East and blacks in North Africa when he is taught to feel guilt for his racial hatred of “racial minorities?”

Doesn’t a country collapse when its core population is demonized and dispossessed?

When agendas advance themselves by using lies to suppress truth, how can rational decisions be made?

When emotions displace reason, the result is conflict.

Mass shootings are new in our history and are becoming more prevalent. These shootings seem to be leading to the repeal of the Second Amendment. Indeed, I am certain that the US Supreme Court justices are being lobbied by “progressive forces” as I write to change their ruling in order to save lives. As the shootings advance gun control, many gun owners believe that the shootings are orchestrated by the deep state in order to disarm the population and thereby prevent any resistance to the tyranny of the rising police state, which as John Whitehead has made clear is in plain view.

In other words, trust, an important cement in any society, is everywhere being erased.

When trust is erased, things fall apart.

When things fall apart, mass violence is the consequence.

The manifesto above was sourced from https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/08/05/the-el-paso-shooters-manifesto/ – as published by https://drudgereport.com/flashtx.htm and reposted here with comments by ICH editor. http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52053.htm

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts’ latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order. Donate and support Dr, Roberts Work.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

