In spite of online censorship efforts directed against the independent media, we are happy to say that readership on globalresearch.ca has recently increased. We wish to thank all of you who share our articles far and wide.

We cover a diversity of key issues you would be hard pressed to find on any other single online news source. This is truly independent news and analysis, a dying breed.

Our costs have increased and our revenue has gone down over the past year. We are running a monthly deficit. Help us keep the independent voice alive by becoming a member or making a donation today!

* * *

“Opposition” or Terrorists? Who Is Syria and Russia Targeting in Idlib?

By Tony Cartalucci, August 12, 2019

It is a particular irony that Israeli media and policy institutions have helped expose IHH when many elements of the current Israeli government have been involved in backing terrorist organizations in neighboring Syria alongside Turkey, the United States, other Western states, as well as several Persian Gulf autocracies since the conflict began in 2011.

Project Fear Panic: Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe

By Zero Hedge, August 12, 2019

As a no-deal, hard Brexit becomes ever more likely, the fearmongering of the establishment has been turned up to ’11’ as it appears they have little to no control over the process – no matter what they think – now that Johnson (and his cabinet) are in charge.

What Is Really Happening in Syria?

By Revd Andrew Ashdown, Mark Taliano, and John Shuck, August 12, 2019

In this episode of “The Beloved Community”, Mark Taliano and Andrew Ashdown shed light on what is really happening in Syria. Their evidence-based, on the ground narratives, are shockingly different from the fake, monochromatic narratives fed to Western populations on the tv and in the news.

The World Is Uniting for International Law, Against US Empire

By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers, August 12, 2019

That is not Cuba, Nicaragua, Iran, Russia, or China talking about the most recent unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States against Venezuela, i.e. economic sanctions that have become an economic blockade, but the European Union. Even allies who have embarrassed themselves by recognizing the phony “interim president” Juan Guaido are saying the US has gone too far.

Sick to the Stomach: Pesticides and the Cocktail of Toxicity

By Colin Todhunter, August 12, 2019

In her document, Mason also discusses the deleterious effects of agrochemicals on the gut microbiome, the collective genome of organisms inhabiting our body, and notes increasing levels of obesity are associated with low bacterial richness in the gut.

China’s Belt and Road (BRI): Could Save Destroyed Southeast Asia?

By Andre Vltchek, August 12, 2019

Most of the people in the West or in North Asia usually never think about it, but Southeast Asia is one of the most depressed and depressing parts of the world.

Syria Warns US-Turkey “Safe Zone” Deal Is a Plot for “Expansionist Ambitions”

By Sarah Abed, August 11, 2019

After three days of intense negotiations in Ankara, US and Turkish officials reached an agreement on Wednesday to create a joint operations center and set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates in north eastern Syria. Deal details have not yet been disclosed.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from TruePublica