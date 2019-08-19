By Ravie Lakshmanan

Google Insider Wants More Insiders to Blow Whistle: “people have been waiting for this Google Snowden moment where somebody comes out and explains what everybody already knows to be true”

“I felt that our entire election system was going to be compromised forever, by this company that told the American public that it was not going to do any evil”

August 16, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – (San Francisco) A Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview. The insider, Zachary Vorhies, decided to go public after receiving a letter from Google, and after he says Google allegedly called the police to perform a “wellness check” on him.

Along with the interview, Vorhies asked Project Veritas to publish more of the internal Google documents he had previously leaked. Said Vorhies:

“I gave the documents to Project Veritas, I had been collecting the documents for over a year. And the reason why I collected these documents was because I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that there were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”

Google Document Dump

Below is an index of internal Google documents Project Veritas received from the Google insider. Each folder can be downloaded by clicking on the links in the table. Project Veritas has not re-named any of the files, but did arrange the documents into the downloadable folders below.

A few others highlight the different internal projects undertaken to design and develop inclusive ML, including one pertaining to improving YouTube’s filtering of LGBTQ content in Restricted Mode.

Recent research, in fact, has found that lack of inclusive data sets used when training hate speech detection algorithms — for example, Google’s Perspective API — frequently mislabel black American speech patterns as toxic.

In addition, both Google News and YouTube seem to maintain blacklists containing websites ( http://www.thegatewaypundit.com, www.forwardprogressives.com , www.dailycaller.com ) and search terms (Abortion discrimination, Abortion rally) to downrank low quality news sources, handle misinformation, and manually ban associated content from showing up across the services.

Other documents talk about downranking far-right American conspiracy website InfoWars in search results, and considering a petition to drop AdSense support for another far-right site Breitbart after the 2016 US election. In a way, it corroborates the website’s report from late last year that a group of Google employees were plotting its downfall by stripping it of ad revenues.

Project Veritas is an American non-profit organization founded in 2010 by James O’Keefe. Its stated mission is “to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

