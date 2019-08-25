British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) speaks to kitchen staff as he visits Torbay Hospital in Torquay, southwest England, on August 23, 2019. © AFP / Finnbarr Webster

The EU will not cooperate if London seeks a hard Brexit, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson should avoid going down in history as “Mr. No-deal,” European Council President Donald Tusk has said.

Speaking at the start of the G7 summit in France, Tusk said that Brussels is ready to work with Britain’s new prime minister – within limits.

“One thing I will not cooperate on is no deal. I still hope that Prime Minster Johnson will not like to go down in history as ‘Mr. no-deal,’” he said.

He added that he is open to ideas from Johnson that are “operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states – including Ireland – if and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table.” Tusk and Johnson are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the summit to discuss Brexit. The two statesmen have been at odds since Johnson took the reins at 10 Downing Street at the end of July.

ALSO ON RT.COMNo go for BoJo as Tusk rejects backstop bid, accuses PM of supporting return of Irish borderEarlier this week, Tusk accused Johnson of supporting the re-introduction of a hard border with Ireland after the UK prime minister failed to come up with “realistic alternatives” to the Irish backstop contained in the Brexit deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron also joined in the war of words over a ‘hard’ or ‘no-deal’ Brexit, stating that Johnson risks turning Britain into a “junior partner” of the United States if he leaves the EU without a deal.