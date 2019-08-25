© Facebook / Israeli Air Force

Israeli Defense Forces have struck multiple ‘Iranian targets’ outside Damascus, claiming it helped prevent a deadly attack with ‘killer drones’. Syrian state TV said the country’s air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

There have been multiple reports of explosions in the sky over Damascus on Saturday evening before midnight, as Syrian air defense forces engaged “hostile targets” coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. In a rare admission, the IDF confirmed the raid, claiming the it targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias who were allegedly planning a “large scale attack of multiple killer drones.”

Israel Defense Forces ✔@IDF BREAKING: We just prevented a pending, large-scale attack of multiple killer drones on Israel by striking Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite Militia targets in Syria. 8,697 Twitter Ads info and privacy 3,682 people are talking about this

The raid reportedly focused around Aqraba village, southeast of Damascus, but the majority of the missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, Syrian military sources claimed. There was no immediate confirmation of any death or injuries, even though Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said there might be casualties among the ‘militia.’

“Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted after the attack. “If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.”