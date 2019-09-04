Our objective at Global Research is to recruit one thousand committed “volunteers” among our more than 50,000 Newsletter subscribers to support the distribution of Global Research articles (email lists, social media, crossposts).

UK Parliamentarians Voted to Take Control of the Agenda. Majority UK MPs Oppose Johnson’s No-Deal Brexit

By Stephen Lendman, September 04, 2019

They want a measure debated to prevent Britain from leaving the EU without a deal with Brussels — either by the current October 31 deadline or later if it’s extended again.

The Real Reason Johnson Prorogued Parliament

By True Publica, September 04, 2019

However, it is also now clear that Boris Johnson’s team does, in fact, have a plan. Proroguing parliament was just a part of it and that has become clear now that Johnson is withdrawing the whip from Tory MPs who do not toe the no-deal Brexit line.

Why No-deal Brexit Is a Battle for the Soul of Our Nation. “Boris Johnson’s Lies Would make Pinocchio Blush”

By Prof. John Van Reenen, September 04, 2019

We are careening towards the most extreme form of Brexit imaginable – flouncing out of the European Union (EU) after 46 years without any transition plan.

“Regime Change in the UK”: This Is an Anti-parliamentary Coup – and an Internationally Organised One

By Diane Abbott, September 02, 2019

We are living through a coup against parliament by a minority of parliamentarians, who have seized control of the Tory party from the right. They intend to impose their will against the majority of elected representatives and against the will of the public.

The Queen’s Active Role in Britain’s Right Wing Coup

By Craig Murray, September 02, 2019

The monarch appoints the UK Prime Minister. The convention is that this must be the person who can command the support of the majority in the House of Commons. That does not necessarily have to be from a single party, it can be via a coalition or pact with other parties, but the essential point, established since Hanoverian times, is that the individual must have a majority in the Commons.

Unhinged before the Fall: Boris Johnson, Parliament and Brexit

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, August 30, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been inspired by a mild dictatorial urge, seeking to suspend the UK parliament five weeks out from October 31. This has been described as nothing short of a coup, or, if you are the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, a “constitutional outrage”.

Brexit “Transition”: The Calm before the Storm for Boris

By Johanna Ross, August 27, 2019

President Macron echoed the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who when meeting the UK PM on Wednesday gave him just 30 days to come up with an alternative to the Irish backstop.

