“The worst act of terrorism in the history of our country which claimed almost 3000 innocent lives and which dramatically altered the course of our nation and the world and it had a proposed deadline of just 18 months which was extended by two months, and it had an initial budget of just 3 million dollars. Remember what the chairman and the vice-chairman of the 9/11 Commission said. They were set up to fail, and they were starved of funds to do a proper investigation. Who could have imagined that?”

– 9/11 first responder Christopher Gioia, [1]

A generation has now passed since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Official 9/11 Commission, overseen by co-chairs Thomas Kean and Lee Hamilton published its final report in August of 2004. Yet in the 15 years since that report was released, much of the public remains unconvinced that this body truly got to the bottom of the attack which directly led to the deaths of thousands of people in the United States, including first responders.

This act of terrorism, and the official explanation that it was a sneak attack by Islamic militants, was used to justify a ‘Global War on Terrorism’ which has so far come with a price tag of almost six trillion U.S. dollars, and human cost of roughly half a million souls. [2]

Many independent researchers have arrived at the conclusion that the official explanation is false, and that a new investigation is in order. One of these groups of researchers is the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. On their website is a petition with the names of over 3,000 architects and engineers along with over 23,000 members of the general public who doubt the veracity of the official account and are demanding a new investigation.

On September 11, 2017, 9/11 family members together with Architects and Engineers would announce draft legislation to re-investigate the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers.

In April 2018, legal professionals with the Lawyers’ Comittee for 9/11 Inquiry initiated a process that will see a Federal Grand Jury review the evidence not considered by the 9/11 Commission.

In July of 2019, Franklin Square and Munson Fire District just outside of Queens in New York City became the first legislative body in the United States to officially support a new investigation into the events of 9/11, following a unanimous vote by all five of its commissioners.

And on September 3, 2019, a brand new draft study was released to the public which conducted a detailed reevaluation of what caused the third World Trade Center tower, Building 7, to collapse at 5:20 in the afternoon despite never having been struck by an airplane. The report found that, contrary to the finding by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), fires in the structure could not have been the cause of the collapse.

On this week’s Global Research News Hour radio program, at the end of the week marking the 18th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, we update listeners on efforts to not only expose the truth of what happened, but also to achieve justice for the victims at home and abroad.

In the first half hour of the program, former guest Richard Gage, AIA of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth is joined by Barbara Honegger of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry to provide some background on the Grand Jury petition, the lobbying of members of Congress, the fire fighters call for a new investigation, and ongoing lobbying of legislators.

In our second half hour we will hear part of the presentation from fire commissioner and 9/11 first responder Christopher Gioia as heard during a September 11, 2019 news conference in Washington D.C. (See video below.)

Finally, we will hear an in depth interview with Professor Leroy Hulsey, the lead researcher in the WTC7 collapse reevaluation study, in which he points out the erroneous assumptions and conclusions in NIST’s report.

Barbara Honegger, M.S. is a Board member with the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and a leading researcher, author and public speaker on 9/11. Honegger served as White House Policy Analyst and Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, Director of the Attorney General’s Law Review at the Dept. of Justice, and for more than a decade was the Senior Military Affairs Journalist at the Naval Postgraduate School. She also wrote the 1989 book October Surprise: Did the Reagan-Bush election campaign sabotage President Carter’s attempts to free the American hostages in Iran?

Richard Gage, AIA, is an international speaker, a San Francisco Bay Area architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and the founder and CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. An architect for over 30 years, he has worked on most types of building construction, including numerous fire-proofed, steel-framed buildings.

Christopher Gioia is a fire Commissioner with the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District in New York City and a 9/11 first responder. In July 2019, Gioia drafted and introduced the resolution adopted by his fire district to re-open the investigation into the 9/11 events.

J. Leroy Hulsey is a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF). His research is in the fields of bridge engineering and effects of temperature extremes on structural systems like composite wall panels for buildings. Dr. Hulsey has owned and run three high-tech engineering-research corporations. Dr. Hulsey also taught at the University of Missouri Rolla, and North Carolina State University. He has also served as Head of the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the UAF.

