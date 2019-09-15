A future without independent media leaves us with an upside down reality where according to the corporate media “NATO deserves a Nobel Peace Prize”, and where “nuclear weapons and wars make us safer”

Sen. Graham Wants to Bomb Iran in Response to Houthi Attack on Saudi Oil

By Kurt Nimmo, September 15, 2019

Following the early morning attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing facility—the largest oil processing plant in the world—and a similar drone attack at the Khurais oil field on Saturday, the neocon senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, has called for attacking Iran.

US Sponsored War: Formidable Yemeni Houthi Fighters Strike Back

By Stephen Lendman, September 15, 2019

On Saturday, explosive-laden Houthi drones attacked two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, setting targets struck ablaze — the kingdom’s Abqaiq refinery (the world’s largest) and Khurais oil field.

Both attacks caused huge fires visible from outer space. The facilities are crucial world energy supply chain links.

Will the IMF, the Federal Reserve, Negative Interest Rates and Digital Money Kill the Western Economy?

By Peter Koenig, September 14, 2019

The IMF, has been instrumental in helping destroying the economy of a myriad of countries, notably, and to start with, the new Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, Greece, Ukraine and lately Argentina, to mention just a few. Madame Christine Lagarde, as chief of the IMF had a heavy hand in the annihilation of at least the last three mentioned.

The 5G Electromagnetic “Mad Zone” Poised to Self-Destruct: The 5G “Dementors” Meet the 4G “Zombie Apocalypse”

By Claire Edwards, September 14, 2019

It appears that every expansion of the use of electricity since the 19th century correlates with drastic rises in all the modern diseases of civilization, but this information has been kept from the public in order not to impede commercial profit, military expansion and universal convenience.

Video: Imperial Wars of Aggression. Interview with Syrian Scientist Dr. Ayssar Midani

By Ayssar Midani and Mark Taliano, September 14, 2019

The interview below with Syrian Scientist and antiwar activist Dr. Ayssar Midani lays bare the converging lies that grease the wheels of imperial wars of aggression.

Post-9/11 Terrorism Watchlist of More Than 1 Million Judged Unconstitutional

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, September 14, 2019

The U.S. government has used the post-9/11 war on terror to launch two major wars, mount gunship and drone attacks on several countries, and institute a widespread program of torture and abuse. Casualties of those conflicts number in the hundreds of thousands.

Brexit Reveals Jeremy Corbyn to be the True Moderate

By Jonathan Cook, September 13, 2019

If there is an upside to Brexit, it is this: it has made it increasingly hard to present Jeremy Corbyn, contrary to everything the corporate media has been telling us for the past four years, as anything but a political moderate.

*

