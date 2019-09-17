By Paul Craig Roberts

September 15, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Trump supporters should let Trump hear from them as he is about to commit the United States to a war of Israel’s choosing. A mutual defense treaty between the US and Israel would give Israel the ability to commit the US to a war in Israel’s behalf.

Remember history. It was British prime minister Chamberlain’s guarantee to Poland that started World War II. The idiot British lost control over their own policy and gave it to a crazed and irresponsible Polish military dictatorship.

The attack on the Saudi oil fields that Trump and Israel are blaming on Iran is almost certainly an attack by Israel. The attack is being used to start a war with Iran.

Putin needs to speak up now before the war starts, because it is impossible that Russia will be able to avoid involvement. The chances are substantial that Armageddon is about to unfold while the world sits stupidly.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts’ latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52279.htm