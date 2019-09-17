Online independent analysis of US-led wars, rampant corruption, corporate greed, civil rights and fraudulent monetary transactions is invariably relegated to the bottom rung of search engine results.

Will Trump Take Neocon Bait and Attack Iran over Saudi Strike?

By Rep. Ron Paul, September 17, 2019

The recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities by Yemeni Houthi forces demonstrate once again that an aggressive foreign policy often brings unintended consequences and can result in blowback.

Trump Awaits Orders from Saudis; and Why the Houthis Could Have Done It

By Juan Cole, September 17, 2019

Trump’s bizarre infatuation with strongmen and dictators was on full display in his response to Saturday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Impact of Yemeni Attack on Saudi ARAMCO Oil Facilities

By Peter Koenig and Press TV, September 17, 2019

When the Saudis agreed in the early 1970’s as head of OPEC and on behalf of OPEC, to sell crude only in US-dollars, the US Administration offered them in turn – “forever” military protection, in the form of multiple military bases in the Saudi territories.

Trump: Saudi Arabia’s Bitch

By Kurt Nimmo, September 17, 2019

“Saudi Arabia’s Bitch”. That’s what Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbardcalls President Trump for his slavish reliance on Saudi Arabia to declare Iran responsible for last weekend’s attack on Saudi oil resources.

Sanders Warns Trump Against Illegal Iran Strike

By Bryant Harris, September 17, 2019

The attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facility over the weekend and President Donald Trump’s subsequent tweet that the United States is “locked and loaded” immediately prompted presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to fire back.

The Ansarullah’s Drone Strike against Saudi Arabia’s Oil Facilities Was a Classic “David vs. Goliath” Moment?

By Andrew Korybko, September 16, 2019

This weekend’s massive drone strike by Yemen’s Ansarullah rebels against the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia was a classic David vs. Goliath moment where a smaller force inflicted a devastating blow against their much larger opponent, one which even surpasses its legendary predecessor because of its potential global consequences.

“Drone Attack” on Saudi Oil – Who Benefits?

By Tony Cartalucci, September 16, 2019

Following an ambiguous and evidence-free description of the supposed attacks, the BBC even included an entire section titled, “Who could be behind the attacks?” dedicated to politically expedient speculation aimed ultimately at Tehran.

Featured image: A fire boke out at the Saudi Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq on Saturday after a drone attack by Houthi rebels from Yemen. | Reuters