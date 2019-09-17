By Robert Mackey

September 15, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – As he threatened to bomb Iran at Saudi Arabia’s behest, President Donald Trump also intensified his battle with objective reality on Sunday, by railing against what he called “The Fake News” media for “saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions.’”

Since there is video of Trump saying exactly that in June, and at a news conference last year, there are only two possible explanations here: The president is either suffering an alarming memory loss or flat-out lying.

Meet the Press✔@MeetThePress

WATCH: Trump tells Chuck Todd that he wants to talk with Iran with “no pre-conditions.” #MTP #IfItsSunday

11:43 AM – Jun 23, 2019

FOX & friends✔@foxandfriends

President Trump says a meeting with Iran’s President Rouhani could happen with “no preconditions.” Your thoughts?

7:50 AM – Jul 31, 2018

If the president has simply forgotten his own Iran policy, he could consult the two men overseeing it, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who both confirmed last week that Trump was open to such talks.

CNN Politics✔@CNNPolitics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin say President Trump is ready to meet with Iran’s leader “without preconditions” https://cnn.it/2Lnkgui

1:52 PM – Sep 10, 2019

“The president has made clear, he’s happy to take a meeting with no preconditions,” Mnuchin told reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday. “The president’s made it very clear: he is prepared to meet with no preconditions,” Pompeo added 20 seconds later.



The president’s statement that he was standing by for instructions from the Saudi royals, “as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed,” prompted furious responses from Democrats like Rep. Ruben Gallego and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who promised that Congress would withhold authorization for any new war for oil in the Middle East.Trump’s rage at the news media for accurately reporting his prior comments came just minutes after he informed Americans that he had put the United States military at the disposal of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities the administration has blamed on Iran. American forces are “locked and loaded,” Trump tweeted, and “waiting to hear from the Kingdom” to say when and where they would like the bombs to be dropped.

Ruben Gallego✔@RubenGallego

You don’t ask Saudi Arabia about how to proceed. You ask Congress. You do not have the authority to attack any other country on behalf of Saudi Arabia without getting permission first from Congress. (FYI the answer will be no) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1173368423381962752 …

Donald J. Trump✔@realDonaldTrump

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!

6:56 PM – Sep 15, 2019

Bernie Sanders✔@SenSanders

Mr. Trump, the Constitution of the United States is perfectly clear. Only Congress—not the president—can declare war. And Congress will not give you the authority to start another disastrous war in the Middle East just because the brutal Saudi dictatorship told you to. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1173368423381962752 …

Donald J. Trump✔@realDonaldTrump

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!

10:28 PM – Sep 15, 2019

This article was originally published by “The Intercept “- –

