Latest Astana Peace Process Summit Highlights U.S. and Israel’s Role in Prolonging Syrian Conflict

By Sarah Abed, September 18, 2019

The focus of this particular summit was on restoring peace and stability in Syria by forming a committee to draft a new Syrian constitution, as well as defeating terrorist factions in Idlib.

Will the US Use Greece to Block Russia in the Black Sea?

By Paul Antonopoulos, September 18, 2019

The Trump administration last week made its first major step to create a Greek-centric NATO corridor following United States Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, announcement that his country intends to acquire the strategic port of Alexandroupoli.

Turkey’s “Refugee City” Proposal for Syria Amounts to Demographic Engineering

By Andrew Korybko, September 18, 2019

Turkish President Erdogan’s recently announced proposal to build a “refugee city” in Northern Syria amounts to demographic engineering intended to stop the creation of a “Kurdish Corridor” there and also prevent the region from fully reintegrating into Damascus’ fold after the war.

China-Thailand Military Cooperation. Shifting Global Balance of Power

By Joseph Thomas, September 18, 2019

Recent news of Bangkok signing a 6.5 billion Thai Baht deal with China to procure a naval landing ship (a landing platform dock or LPD) further illustrates growing ties between Beijing and Bangkok in the sphere of military matters.

Boris Johnson Government, Accused of “Misleading” the Queen, Goes on Trial

By Johanna Ross, September 18, 2019

The UK government’s decision to prorogue parliament till 14th October is to be scrutinised by the highest court in the land on Tuesday, after it was ruled by a Scottish court last week that it ‘misled the Queen’ by suspending parliament.

The Magnitskiy Myth Exploded

By Craig Murray, September 17, 2019

Magnitskiy did not uncover corruption then get arrested on false charges of tax evasion. He was arrested on credible charges of tax evasion, and subsequently started alleging corruption. That does not mean his accusations were unfounded. It does however cast his arrest in a very different light.

Will the US Farming Crisis Determine the Next President?

By F. William Engdahl, September 17, 2019

At a time when farm income has fallen dramatically over the past several years, the Trump Environmental Protection Administration just dealt a further severe blow to the market for corn used to produce ethanol for E10 fuels.

*

