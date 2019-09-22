Global Research, like many independent voices all over the globe, is feeling the effects of online measures set up to curtail access to our website, and by consequence, hinder our finances. We sail on despite the unpredictable currents and unfavourable forecasts. We can’t steer this ship alone however, we need your help!

Iran — Neither Military Action nor Economic Sanctions

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, September 22, 2019

It would be utterly immoral of the United States to launch a military attack upon Iran if it is true that one of the missiles that destroyed an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia on the 14th of September 2019 had a casing bearing a number that suggested that the weapon was manufactured for NATO forces.

5G and the Wireless Revolution: When Progress Becomes a Death Sentence

By Michael Welch and Dr. Martin Pall, September 22, 2019

A powerful new infrastructure of satellites and antennas radiating digital signals in the millimeter frequency range will allow for the prospect of driver-less cars, surgeries that can be conducted at a distance, ‘smart cities’ and the ‘Internet Of Things.’

The Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Facility. The Patriot Air Defence System Failed. Why?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 22, 2019

The whole Persian Gulf defense apparatus which includes strategic US and allied military facilities is based on “anticipating” strikes from Iran. Saudi Arabia’s Air defense is coordinated by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) which constitutes a separate branch of the Armed Forces.

Revealing While Concealing the “Invisible” Government’s Conspiracies

By Edward Curtin, September 21, 2019

The revelations about the machinations of the so-called “deep state” often conceal deeper truths that go unmentioned. This is quite common, whether it is done intentionally or not.

“Houthi Attack” on Saudi Oil Fields – a False Flag? The Financial Reaction Was Immediate

By Peter Koenig, September 21, 2019

The financial reaction was immediate. Saudi stocks fell, the oil prices rose, then settled and later fell again. It was an immediate reaction of major banks’ algorithmic speculation with about 10,000 operational hits a second. A trial for larger things to come?

The Post 9/11 Era and The “Global War on Terrorism”: “You are Either with Us, or with the Terrorists”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Bonnie Faulkner, September 20, 2019

The tragic events of September 11, 2001 constitute a fundamental landmark in American history. a decisive watershed, a breaking point. Millions of people have been misled regarding the causes and consequences of 9/11.

Israelis Have Shown Netanyahu the Door. Can He Inflict More Damage before He Exits?

By Jonathan Cook, September 20, 2019

For most Israelis, the general election on Tuesday was about one thing and one thing only. Not the economy, nor the occupation, nor even corruption scandals. It was about Benjamin Netanyahu. Should he head yet another far-right government, or should his 10-year divisive rule come to an end?

*

