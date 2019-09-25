Most all actions by both right wings of the US one-party state are politically motivated.

They’re united when it comes to unlawfully advancing America’s imperium by brute force and other hostile means, supporting privileged interests over the general welfare, and cracking down hard on activists for peace, equity and justice, opposing their actions.

They alternate in running the executive and congressional branches of government, using dirty tricks to advance their interests.

If democracy in America had a chance to be real, serving everyone equitably, it would be banned.

From inception, Americans got a fantasy version. No rule of the people ever existed.

Elections when held are farcical. Dirty business as usual always wins — increasingly totalitarian plutocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy triumphing over democracy the way it should be.

Dark forces running the US assure continuity. Each time so-called elections are held, names and faces change, rule of, by, and for the privileged few at the expense of most others remains the same.

The Russiagate witch hunt hoax fell flat for undemocratic Dems. No illegal or improper Trump team/Russia connection was uncovered — nor evidence of Kremlin US election meddling.

Still, the Big Lie refuses to die, beating a dead horse no doubt to persist as long as Trump remains president, the Russian meddling hoax likely to continue when he’s gone.

Since Trump triumphing over media darling Hillary, Dems have been pushing for impeachment — solely for political reasons, nothing substantive in their rage.

House Republicans impeached Bill Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice over sex, acquitted by the Senate weeks later.

Dems aren’t likely to fare better against Trump (and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani) for allegedly asking Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter on corruption related issues, and allegedly delaying military aid as a bargaining chip — used for war on Donbass Ukrainians and widespread domestic repression.

Ukraine is a Nazi-infested police state, installed by the Obama regime in February 2014, the country’s undemocratic political system farcical.

Initially headed by billionaire/oligarch mega-crook Petro Poroshenko, comedian/entertainer Vladimir Zelensky succeeded him as a front man for US interests in the strategically important state bordering Russia, used as a dagger targeting its heartland.

Governance in Ukraine is militantly hardline, the political process hugely corrupt.

Poroshenko amassed wealth through grand theft. So did former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, earlier imprisoned for embezzlement and serious “abuse of public office.”

Charges included illegally diverting $425 million meant for environmental projects into pension funds. A second case involved stealing around $130 million for personal use.

She headed United Energy Systems (UES). Her shady business practices earned her the nickname “gas princess.”

Numerous others in Ukraine were and remain enriched by corruption, including senior military officials. Ernst & Young earlier called the country one of the most corrupt in the world.

The London Guardian called Ukraine “the most corrupt nation in Europe,” adding: It’s “so endemic that even hospitals (are) infected.”

They earn “money dishonestly…(M)uch of the health budget is said to be stolen rather than used productively.”

Zelensky has close ties to Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi. As president, he serves US interests, as well as the country’s wealthy and powerful.

Throughout US history, only two US presidents were impeached, none removed from office by this process.

Nor will Trump likely be taken down this way. Impeachment if occurs will be entirely politicized for attempted political advantage.

The Constitution’s Article I, Section 2 empowers House members to impeach a sitting president, Senate members with sole power to try them – a two-thirds super-majority required to convict, what’s highly unlikely with Republicans controlling the upper house.

Article II, Section 4 states “(t)he President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Like most of his predecessors, Trump is culpable for Nuremberg-level high crimes of war and against humanity, most congressional members sharing guilt.

They and he are guilty of violating the Constitution’s general welfare clause (Article I, section 8) — serving privileged interests exclusively at the expense of the vast majority of Americans.

Clinton left office with a Gallup poll approval rating of 65%. Trump is highly unlikely to match it. Gallup’s mid-September tracking had him at 43%, disapproval at 57%.

Yet going for an impeachment inquiry by Dems, based on dubious claims, might be more beneficial than detrimental to his reelection campaign. Gallup polls show most Americans oppose impeaching him.

Trump said he’ll release an unredacted transcript of his discussion with Zelensky to challenge a complaint against him, its content not revealed so far.

On September 23, Dems demanded Mike Pompeo release documents by Thursday, relating to reports that Trump allegedly pressed Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden for allegedly concealing information on an investigation of his son Hunter.

He was a Burisma Holdings board member, the company probed for alleged involvement in shady Ukrainian natural gas dealings.

The bottom line is that Dems are reaching for ways to gain political advantage ahead of 2020 presidential and congressional elections.

Depending on how things play out, their scheme may backfire like Russiagate. The fullness of time will tell.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

VISIT MY NEW WEBSITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html