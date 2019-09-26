Trump Regime “War on China by Other Means”

Trump regime hardliners are going all-out to escalate bilateral differences over seeking resolution.

Latest steps taken include imposing illegal sanctions on six Chinese entities and five individuals involved in buying Iranian oil, their legal right.

China’s Concord Petroleum Company, COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co., COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co., and other firms were targeted.

According to Pompeo, newly imposed sanctions on China

“blocks all property and interests in property of (its targeted) entities that are in the United States or within the possession or control of a US person, and provides that such property and interests in property may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,”

adding:

“The United States is also imposing restrictions or bans on visas into the United States on the five (Chinese) individuals…”

Separately at the UN, he said: “(W)e are telling China and all nations: know that we will sanction every violation” — of lawless US actions, he failed to explain.

Unilaterally imposed US sanctions are null and void under binding international law.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang slammed the Trump regime’s actions, saying:

“Despite the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, the United States wielded a wanton stick of sanctions, which is a gross violation of the basic norms of international relations.”

Separately, the so-called US Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 appears headed for adoption.

The measure’s aim is polar opposite its Orwellian claim to be all about “renew(ing) the historical commitment of the United States to uphold freedom and democracy in Hong Kong (sic) at a time when its autonomy is increasingly under assault (sic).”

It calls for imposing “punitive measures against government officials in Hong Kong or mainland China who are responsible for suppressing basic freedoms in Hong Kong (sic).”

It’s another example of how the US illegally meddles in the internal affairs of other nations, a flagrant breach of international and constitutional law.

China’s official People’s Daily broadsheet responded to the measure, saying the following:

“Hong Kong is at a critical moment to reclaim law and order. However, it seems that some US lawmakers are trying to stand in the way.” “In an apparent move to fan flames of disorder in Hong Kong, two US congressional committees on Wednesday voted to advance the deeply flawed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, citing groundless accusations about the ‘loss of freedom’ and ‘human rights’ issue in Hong Kong.” “International studies have repeatedly shown that the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents have been fully protected in accordance with the law.”

According to the Canada-based Fraser Institute’s latest Human Freedom Index, Hong Kong ranks third after New Zealand and Switzerland — ahead of the US, other Western countries and Israel.

US dirty hands are all over months of Hong Kong violence and chaos, a color revolution attempt to sow discord in China through its soft underbelly.

Beijing authorities are well aware of US involvement in what’s going on, so far showing no signs of easing.

Perhaps Trump regime hardliners intend trying to spread things to the mainland.

Anti-China congressional legislation and newly imposed illegal sanctions on its entities and individuals ups the stakes for greater confrontation.

They make resolving bilateral difference all the harder as long as US war on China by other continues without letup.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

VISIT MY NEW WEBSITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html