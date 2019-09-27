The US under both militant wings of its war party is an unparalleled global menace.

For the first time in world history, one nation threatens everyone everywhere at home and abroad. It risks destruction of planet earth to own it, along with all its life forms.

Nations not subordinating their sovereign rights to its interests are considered enemies of the state threats to its national security.

At the height of its power and influence post-WW II, the US has been declining for decades, notably post-9/11. The same dynamic taking down other empires dooms US rage to dominate.

China, Russia, and other nations are rising, America declining because of its imperial arrogance, endless wars against invented enemies, exploitation of ordinary people at home and abroad, and unwillingness to change.

The nation I grew up in long ago no longer exists. Never beautiful, today it’s feared globally, not respected, exploiting its working class, the country transformed into a ruler-serf society — unsafe and unfit to live in.

Nonbelligerent Russia threatens no one. It’s the world’s leading proponent of peace and stability among major powers.

Yet the US considers Moscow a threat to its national security — the notion invented, not real.

Cooperative relations for the mutual benefit of both sides is unattainable because Washington’s hardline ruling class rejects rapprochement with a nation on its target list for regime change.

US sanctions war on Russia rages. The so-called Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012 is one of numerous unacceptable Cold War 2.0 actions against Moscow.

US lawmakers hold its authorities responsible for Russian national Sergey Magnitsky’s death in police custody.

An investigation ordered by then-President Medvedev blamed his death on medical neglect.

Magnitsky Act legislation imposes visa bans, asset freezes, and other sanctions on Russian nationals accused of committing human rights abuses.

Sergey Lavrov called the Magnitsky Act “anti-Russian.” Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov warned of tough countermeasures, calling the measure “outrageous…inadmissible” extraterritorial legislation.

It was and remains all about beating up on Russia, one of many examples of unacceptable US actions — while the world’s leading human rights abuser at home and abroad USA blames other nations for its high crimes.

Following the Obama regime’s coup d’etat in Ukraine, replacing democratic government with Nazi-infested putschist rule, Russia was falsely accused of “aggression” in Ukraine, a US specialty, unacceptable sanctions imposed — including for allowing Crimeans to correct a historic mistake by rejoining the Russian Federation.

The 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) targeted Russia for 2016 US election interference, despite no evidence suggesting it — also its (nonexistent) involvement in Kiev’s war on Donbass, and legitimate involvement in aiding Syria combat US-supported terrorists.

Under Obama and Trump, scores of Russian diplomats were unacceptably expelled from the US, its authorities illegally seizing Russian diplomatic properties.

Following the poisoning of Sergey and Yulia Skripal in the UK, no evidence suggests Moscow had anything to do with, more illegal US sanctions were imposed on the country.

Additional ones followed the November 2018 Kerch Strait incident, a likely made-in-the-US provocation, involving three Ukrainian vessels that entered Russian waters without requesting permission as required.

They failed to respond to legitimate demands, forcing Russia to respond defensively against their hostile action, the vessels interdicted and seized.

Their crew members were arrested for violating Articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Russia acted legally.

In August, more US sanctions on Moscow were authorized by Trump’s executive order (EO), imposing international financial restrictions on the country.

Pursuant to EO 13685 (December 2014), Trump’s Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned one Russian entity, five vessels, and three individuals for delivering jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria — involved in aiding Damascus combat US-supported jihadists in the country.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry slammed the hostile action, calling it “blatant (US) support for terrorism,” adding:

Newly imposed US sanctions on “Russian nationals, several vessels and one entity (are) the 75th (ones) since 2011 when Washington abandoned its policy to ‘reset’ bilateral relations and began destroying them.”

“Since then, the US initiators of the sanctions policy against Russia have not achieved any result. This time, they probably excelled their own recklessness.”

“The United States has exposed its open support for terrorism…Masks have…fallen off as we are talking about direct (US) plans to prevent complete elimination of terrorists on the Syrian territory.”

“The Russian side has long noted with worry that Washington is ‘supervising’ (ISIS, al-Nusra and other) terrorists…provid(ing) them with everything necessary, and tr(ying) to shield them from strikes even though (they) are recognized as terrorist organizations everywhere.”

“For Russia, the sanctions are nothing new. Fighting terrorists in Syria will continue despite the United States patronizing them and illegally occupying a part of this sovereign country’s territory, hampering the settlement of the Syrian conflict.”

“We decisively condemn the cynicism and unscrupulousness of Washington’s policies.”

There’s no ambiguity about US support for ISIS, al-Qaeda, its offshoot in Syria, along with likeminded jihadists in the region and elsewhere.

Using them as imperial proxies, the Pentagon and CIA actively arm, fund, train, and direct these elements — establishment media maintaining a regime of silence about reality in US war theaters.

How will Moscow respond to the latest hostile US action? Will it finally recognize that extending diplomatic outreach to both wings of its war party is an exercise in futility?

Failure to confront its unacceptable actions is a sign of weakness, encouraging more of the same.

Will the Kremlin respond in kind to US hostility? Recognition of reality and acting appropriately is long overdue.

Toughness is the only language Washington’s ruling class understands.

Will Kremlin policies toward the US reflect reality henceforth, acknowledging adversarial relations not about to change, abandoning the notion that both nations are partners?

