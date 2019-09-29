In spite of online censorship efforts directed against the independent media, we are happy to say that readership on globalresearch.ca has recently increased. We wish to thank all of you who share our articles far and wide.

Annals of Impeachment: From Nixon’s “Smoking Gun” Tape to Trump Zelensky Summary

By Juan Cole, September 29, 2019

Trump went on to withhold $250 million in military aid from Ukraine, which Congress appropriated, and many suspect the suspension of aid was a way of pressuring Zelensky to look into Hunter Biden.

Annexation of Kashmir: Pakistan Just Warned the World About the 21st Century’s Munich Moment

By Andrew Korybko, September 29, 2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan warned the world that India’s annexation of Kashmir is akin to Nazi Germany’s annexation of the Sudetenland and might even lead to a nuclear war if New Delhi proceeds to follow in the Fuhrer’s footsteps and attack its neighbor.

Greta Thunberg and Big-Biz’ Climate Charade

By Tony Cartalucci, September 29, 2019

Just like the “war on terror” was a fraudulent campaign aimed at very real terrorists – Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” climate movement is a fraudulent campaign aimed at the very real environmental damage being done around us.

The Climate Action Summit Fiasco

By Dr. Arshad M. Khan, September 29, 2019

No one could fail to be touched by the fear (for the future) and urgency in Greta Thunberg’s young voice as she broke down while addressing world leaders on the last day of the UN Climate Summit. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Special Report on the oceans showed a worse prognosis, the patient is clearly worse.

Green New Deal and the Climate Movement. Trojan Horses for the Billionaire Class?

By Michael Welch, Naomi Wolf, and Cory Morningstar, September 29, 2019

During the week from September 20-27th, an estimated 6 million people in thousands of towns and cities around the world, took part in “climate strikes” intended to spur world leaders into action around the mitigation of climate change.

Turkey Gives the US a Deadline in Syrian ‘Safe-zone’

By Steven Sahiounie, September 27, 2019

hile most of Syria struggles to recover from 8 years of bloody conflict, Idlib is left as the last hot-spot. The population in Idlib today includes foreign terrorists following the tenets of Al Qaeda. The terrorists have wives and children, and while they may be seen as innocent, they remind us of the ISIS wives and children now in the Al Hol “concentration camp”, who is seen to be the seeds of the next ISIS resurgence.

5G Cell Phone Transmission Across Poland: Prime Minister Morawiecki Did not Sign the Global 5G Appeal

By Julian Rose, September 27, 2019

This week, according to the parliamentary schedule, Mateusz Morawiecki will lead his government into presenting a new Act that will annul the existing law on ‘acceptable levels’ of Electro Magnetic Frequencies (EMF) in order to introduce microwave frequency transmission levels 10 to 100 times more intense than current levels.

Featured image is from Disney-ABC Television Group/flickr/cc