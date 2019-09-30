By Paul Craig Roberts

September 29, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Here is total proof that it was the utterly corrupt Biden, a gangster that the crazed Democrats want to elect as President of the United States, who threatened the President of Ukraine, Poroshenko, and released one billion dollars to Poroshenko when he did Biden’s will and stopped the investigation of a firm in which Biden’s son had substantial interests.

It should scare every American that the presstitutes bury the real story and shrilly proclaim a false one. Our country, what little remains of it, is being stolen in front of our eyes.

Shokin Statement by JohnSolomon on Scribd

Here is the sworn statement: https://www.scribd.com/document/427618359/Shokin-Statement#download

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/09/27/sworn-statement-of-ukraine-presecutor-general-viktor-shokin-that-he-was-forced-out-of-office-by-us-vp-joe-biden/

Do you agree or disagree? Post your comment here



These once-secret memos cast doubt on Joe Biden’s Ukraine story Hundreds of pages of never-released memos and documents — conflict with Biden’s narrative.==See Also==

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52302.htm