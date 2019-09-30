A personal note: Throughout his tenure, I’ve been a sharp Trump critic for numerous legitimate reason.

He escalated wars of aggression inherited from Bush/Cheney and Obama, continuing the rape and destruction of nonbelligerent states threatening no one.

He’s waging economic terrorism on Iran and Venezuela, causing pain and suffering to their people.

All of the above are Nuremberg-level high crimes of war and against humanity.

He’s hostile to unwanted aliens from the wrong countries, notably Muslims, Latinos and Blacks — proving he’s America’s racist-in-chief.

He broke virtually every positive campaign and inaugural address pledge, serving privileged interests exclusively, exploiting ordinary people — his tax cut for the rich and continuing neoliberal harshness the clearest examples.

His trade war with China has nothing to do with trade, everything to do with wanting its economic, industrial, and technological development undermined.

His no-peace/peace plan is all about serving Israeli interests exclusively, abandoning Palestinian rights altogether.

His outreach to North Korea was and remains head-fake deception, making unacceptable demands in return for empty promises.

Instead of rapprochement with Russia, he escalated sanctions war and other hostile actions.

There’s nothing redeeming about a figure who time and again says one thing, then goes another way, whose serial lying shows nothing he says is credible, who can never be trusted because of his unacceptable actions.

That said, judge him based on cold hard facts, not politicized attacks, wanting his triumph over Hillary delegitimized.

The Russiagate witch hunt, cooked up by John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, was exposed and debunked as a colossal hoax.

The same goes for fake news about nonexistent Russian US election meddling.

Yet it’s the Big Lie that still won’t die, even though the Mueller witch hunt failed to uncover an illegal or improper Trump team connection to Moscow or any evidence of Kremlin interference in the US political process — because none exists to prove either phony accusation.

Ukrainegate is a Russiagate spinoff, concocted because Plan A for undemocratic Dems to muddy him for political advantage failed.

Both schemes are clear proof that Washington’s deeply corrupted political process is too debauched to fix.

The CIA/Dem-enlisted character assassin/so-called “whistleblower” is a spinoff from the DNC/Hillary campaign’s Christopher Steele dodgy dossier about Trump.

It contained spurious accusations without evidence, unverified rubbish alleging misconduct and collusion between Trump, his campaign, and Russia during the presidential campaign – including phony claims of Russian US election interference.

It was politicized character assassination fake news.

The same goes for claims by an unidentified anti-Trump CIA/Dem-recruited hired gun — unjustifiably justifying an impeachment inquiry.

The scheme is solely for political advantage ahead of 2020 presidential and congressional elections — supported by the NYT, CNN, and other anti-Trump media.

It’s no more likely to remove him from office than the failed Russiagate scheme. Aiming to make him unre-electable, it may backfire by improving his chances.

The so-called whistleblower’s accusations are based hearsay, not cold hard facts of wrongdoing based on credible evidence.

Ukrainegate reveals Joe Biden’s culpability for forcing Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin from office over an investigation of his son Hunter’s dubious dealings as a Ukrainian Burisma Holdings board member.

In a sworn statement ignored by US establishment media, Shorkin accused Biden of “directly manipulat(ing) the political leadership of Ukraine on false pretexts…”

The CIA and undemocratic Dems want Trump held accountable over nothing — burying information about Biden’s wrongdoing, abusing the power of his office in dealings with a foreign government.

He publicly admitted blackmailing Ukraine’s government in remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations, saying:

“If the prosecutor general is not fired, you’re not getting the money” — referring to a US billion dollar loan guarantee for Kiev.

Biden added:

“Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time (sic).”

The investigation of Hunter Biden’s involvement with Bursima Holdings’ dubious dealings was dropped. VP Biden’s blackmail threat did the trick.

Weeks after the Obama regime’s February 2014 coup in Ukraine, replacing democratic governance with Nazi-infested putschist rule, Hunter Biden joined Bursima Holdings’ board when the gas company was being investigated for corruption and tax evasion.

He was offered a high-paying figurehead position, protection money for the firm — solely because his father was US vice president, able to influence Ukrainian policies, precisely what happened.

Will Tulsi Gabbard, Warren, Sanders, and/or other Dem presidential aspirants use this credible dirt and other damaging revelations about Biden to discredit him.

He’s vulnerable to legitimate muddying, potentially able to knock him out of contention if this strategy is used.

Ukrainegate points dirty fingers at him, not Trump. Dems handed him red meat to aid his reelection campaign.

They likely shot themselves in the foot twice — over the Russiagate and Ukrainegate scams, both schemes without anti-Trump/anti-Russia credibility.

