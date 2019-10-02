In the upcoming Canadian general election scheduled for October 21, 2019, we commit to vote for candidates and parties that:
- Support Palestinian human and national rights including the inalienable right to self-determination.
- Oppose Israeli ethnic cleansing, war crimes and apartheid.
- Recognize the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality.
- Respect, protect and promote the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.
- Support ending Israeli occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall.
- Oppose Canadian tax-deductible status for the Jewish National Fund JNF, HESEG Foundation and all Zionist organizations that are disguised as charities while supporting the Israeli military and settlements.
- Recognize the rights of Canadians to support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions BDS movement as a non-violent strategy to force Israel to abide by UN resolutions and all international humanitarian laws, and
- Oppose condemning or criminalizing people or organizations who support the BDS Movement.
Here are the hosts and endorsers of the campaign:
- Alliance of Concerned Jewish Canadians
- Canada Palestine Association
- Canadian BDS Coalition
- Coalition against Israeli Apartheid, Victoria
- Independent Jewish Voices
- Independent Jewish Voices – Winnipeg
- Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
- Justice for Palestinians, Calgary
- Oakville Palestinian Rights Association OPRA
- OPIRG Guelph
- Palestine Just Trade
- Palestine Solidarity Working Group (Sudbury)
- Palestinian and Jewish Unity (Montreal)
- Palestinian Canadian Congress
- Regina Peace Council
- Socialist Action
- Peace Alliance Winnipeg
- United for Palestine – Toronto/GTA
