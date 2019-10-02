In the upcoming Canadian general election scheduled for October 21, 2019, we commit to vote for candidates and parties that:

Support Palestinian human and national rights including the inalienable right to self-determination.

Oppose Israeli ethnic cleansing, war crimes and apartheid.

Recognize the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality.

Respect, protect and promote the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.

Support ending Israeli occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall.

Oppose Canadian tax-deductible status for the Jewish National Fund JNF, HESEG Foundation and all Zionist organizations that are disguised as charities while supporting the Israeli military and settlements.

Recognize the rights of Canadians to support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions BDS movement as a non-violent strategy to force Israel to abide by UN resolutions and all international humanitarian laws, and

Oppose condemning or criminalizing people or organizations who support the BDS Movement.

Here are the hosts and endorsers of the campaign:

Alliance of Concerned Jewish Canadians

Canada Palestine Association

Canadian BDS Coalition

Coalition against Israeli Apartheid, Victoria

Independent Jewish Voices

Independent Jewish Voices – Winnipeg

Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste

Justice for Palestinians, Calgary

Oakville Palestinian Rights Association OPRA

OPIRG Guelph

Palestine Just Trade

Palestine Solidarity Working Group (Sudbury)

Palestinian and Jewish Unity (Montreal)

Palestinian Canadian Congress

Regina Peace Council

Socialist Action

Peace Alliance Winnipeg

United for Palestine – Toronto/GTA

