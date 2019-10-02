15 hours ago October 2, 2019J.C.

gallery #IVotePalestine: For Freedom, Justice and Equality

By Canadian BDS Coalition
Global Research, October 02, 2019
Canadian BDS Coalition

In the upcoming Canadian general election scheduled for October 21, 2019, we commit to vote for candidates and parties that:

  • Support Palestinian human and national rights including the inalienable right to self-determination.
  • Oppose Israeli ethnic cleansing, war crimes and apartheid.
  • Recognize the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality.
  • Respect, protect and promote the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.
  • Support ending Israeli occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall.
  • Oppose Canadian tax-deductible status for the Jewish National Fund JNF, HESEG Foundation and all Zionist organizations that are disguised as charities while supporting the Israeli military and settlements.
  • Recognize the rights of Canadians to support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions BDS movement as a non-violent strategy to force Israel to abide by UN resolutions and all international humanitarian laws, and
  • Oppose condemning or criminalizing people or organizations who support the BDS Movement.

Here are the hosts and endorsers of the campaign:

  • Alliance of Concerned Jewish Canadians
  • Canada Palestine Association
  • Canadian BDS Coalition
  • Coalition against Israeli Apartheid, Victoria
  • Independent Jewish Voices
  • Independent Jewish Voices – Winnipeg
  • Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
  • Justice for Palestinians, Calgary
  • Oakville Palestinian Rights Association OPRA
  • OPIRG Guelph
  • Palestine Just Trade
  • Palestine Solidarity Working Group (Sudbury)
  • Palestinian and Jewish Unity (Montreal)
  • Palestinian Canadian Congress
  • Regina Peace Council
  • Socialist Action
  • Peace Alliance Winnipeg
  • United for Palestine – Toronto/GTA

*

