“The United States’ special representative for Syria has defended the controversial decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from the Middle Eastern country and declare that the war against the so-called Islamic State had been won,” Trump’s envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, told the German newspaper, Deutsche Welle.

Jeffrey is Trump’s the United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement (sic) and the Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL.

Talking to DW’s Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian in Washington, Ambassador James Jeffrey rejected the idea that Trump’s decision had been costly and misleading, and instead said the president had been “misunderstood.”

“President Trump made it clear at the time to us and to other leaders that he wasn’t losing the bubble, as we say, on the fight against ISIS, which he recognized could reconstitute itself,” Jeffrey said.

Not “losing the bubble” means US troops must remain in Syria, a direct violation of that nation’s national sovereignty and a threat to its very existence.

Trump’s message was unmistakable. He wanted to remove troops in Syria. It would appear he had a good talking to by his neocon-CFR advisers and possibly his good friends in Israel—all advised him to stay the course, lest the Pentagon ISIS experiment in destabilization fades away, or is defeated by the Syrians.

The objective has not changed—the wholesale destruction of Syria, balkanized into ethnic enclaves, large chunks swallowed up by Israel and Turkey. The “rebels” (Wahhabi mercenaries) would like nothing better than to give Bashar al-Assad the Gaddafi treatment.

Trump, like a puppet on a string, turned around and said he wouldn’t pull troops out of Syria. He misspoke or was misunderstood (a common occurrence with this president).

Our “God-blessed” troops will remain, or at least some of them will never mind the government routinely lies and misleads about troops numbers occupying foreign lands. It also lies about how many innocents it has slaughtered. This is nothing new. The state has done as much at least since the Vietnam War.

Jeffrey offered the stale neocon explanation why troops should remain, never mind the violation of national sovereignty and international law, let alone the completely avoidable death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Iran.

“I don’t know of anybody in the US government at any level that does not think that Iran’s encroachment on the region, its hegemonic tendencies, its use of asymmetrical warfare throughout the region … is not at the very top of the threats to regional security,” he said.

Jeffrey is a visiting fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), a member of the CIA External Advisory Board, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. This explains everything you need to know.

WINEP is a spin-off the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the fiercely pro-Israel driver of US foreign policy in the Middle East. Like its predecessor, WINEP holds an inexplicable voodoo trance grip on Congress and relentlessly pushes the bomb Iran and destroy Syria mantra, two key objectives of the Zionists in Israel and the Israel-first neocons at home. A massive chorus of ideologically lobotomized Christian Zionists serves as cheerleaders. They foolishly believe all Jews will be Christianized after the Final Battle and Return of the Messiah, the Jew Jesus of Nazareth, who is detested by many Jews.

Let’s face it. Trump is connected at the hip to Israel. His daughter has converted to Orthodox Judaism and her husband is a wealthy Jew who approves of Israel stealing Palestinian land, running off its residents with bullets and truncheons, and shooting Palestinians protesting their captivity in the Gaza open-air prison by shooting them dead or, when the media cringes, deciding it is more effective to hobble them for life by shooting them in the ankles.

President Clueless and Confused is yanked back and forth like the tide. One day he says the neocon wars in the Middle East are a waste of lives and money—and then the next day says he will respond to Iranians defending themselves with overwhelming military action.

The neocons—following orders from Zionists in Israel and at home—are attempting to restart the “rebel” (cutthroat jihadist mercenary) effort to oust al-Assad and establish a Wahhabi caliphate taking orders from Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the US. So blinded by their absurd medieval religion, these criminal jihadi psychopaths are only dimly aware they are useful idiots.

That plan—long ago put together by Zionists as part of the Greater Israel project—will not be allowed to fade into the fog of soon forgotten history. Trump vacillates too much for their liking.

The next president may not be as reluctant and indecisive about killing people. Certainly not Hillary Clinton, who will soon enter the field of Democrat hopefuls. She has broad experience—and a psychopathic personality to go along with it. Clinton is, after all, not shy about condoning and facilitating murder. She chortled on national television about accomplishing the brutal and sadistic murder of Libya’s Gaddafi.

If she runs and captures the nomination, supposedly Republican (before that Democrats, and before that, Trotskyites) neocons will march to the polls to pull the lever in the hope Israel’s wars will not end until the entire Arab, Persian, and Muslim Middle East is cowed, irreparably harmed, its infrastructure and mosques in ruins, and the people divided into mutually antagonistic balkanized vassal states.

Kurt Nimmo writes on his blog, Another Day in the Empire, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.