By ICH and Agencies

October 04, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – The text exchanges involve Volker, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine , top Ukrainian embassy official Bill Taylor, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak.

That’s according to a cache of text messages released late Thursday by House investigators following a 10-hour interview with one of the diplomats, Kurt Volker, who stepped down as special envoy to Ukraine amid the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Among the documents, as Fox News reported Wednesday, are notes from an interview Trump attorney Giuliani conducted with fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin earlier this year, in which he claimed he was told by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey R. Pyatt to back off an investigation involving that firm, Burisma Holdings, and its founder. According to interview notes, Shokin claimed Pyatt — currently the ambassador to Greece — told him to handle that investigation “with white gloves.”

Shokin said his “investigations stopped out of fear of the United States.”

In that interview, Shokin also claimed that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told him he should not investigate Burisma, “as it was not in the interest of Joe and/or Hunter Biden.” Shokin claimed Poroshenko told him that due to his investigation, Joe Biden held “up to one billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine.” Poroshenko eventually removed Shokin.

