When political talking heads and mainstream media reporting analyze the crisis in Venezuela, they typically present the government of Nicolás Maduro, and that of his predecessor Hugo Chavez as the sole actors with any agency with regard to the program in place and the problems besetting the country. [2]

On the latter point, it is rare that you hear much mention of the economic war that has been waged on the country by the U.S., Canada, and the European Union.[3]

On the former point, however, the general population, from all walks of life, are far from the hapless victims of ideologically-driven dictators. Masses of people, largely encompassing racially and economically marginalized individuals, have not only been crucial in terms of getting Chavez and Maduro elected and re-elected, but also in terms of taking an active role in the development of policies and programs affecting them in their local communities, putting citizen-involvement in self-described democracies like Canada and the U.S. to shame. [4]

President Maduro, and Hugo Chavez before him, could therefore arguably be described as less the authors, but rather the face of the modern Bolivarian Revolution. The revolution, of course is named after and inspired by the legendary 19th century figure Simón Bolivar, recognized for liberating the population of the Latin American region from Spanish control and taking a leading role in bringing Venezuela and the countries now known as Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama and Bolivia to independence. [5]

This 21st Century Bolivarian Revolution has not only been pivotal in advancing the social and economic prospects of the population, it has also raised the ire of certain foreign interests with a plan for the Latin American country more aligned with that of the Spanish ruling class during the colonial period than the will of the people. [6]

This week’s Global Research News Hour radio program showcases the successes and challenges of the twenty year old Bolivarian Revolution with three exceptional guests.

In our first half hour, Venezuelan born Canadian academic and activist Maria Páez Victor speaks to how the Bolivarian Revolution has affected the population of her home country, and how they have impacted divisions along the lines of class and race. We next hear from Montreal-based author and activist Yves Engler about Canada’s role in the January 2019 coup attempt against Maduro and why it might be threatened by the Bolivarian Revolution. Our third guest, Nino Pagliccia, a Canadian writer and activist also born in Venezuela, talks about the role of the January 2019 coup in the larger imperial geo-strategy for the region.

Interviews conduted this week by special guest host Brendan Devlin.

Maria Paez Victor is a Venezuelan-born sociologist, and a former member-at-large of the Law Commission of Ontario (LCO) Board of Governor. She is also the author of “Liberty or Death! – the life and campaigns of Richard L. Vowell, British Legionnaire and Commander, hero and patriot of the Americas” (2013) (Tattered Flag, UK).

Yves Engler is a Montreal based political activist and writer specializing in dissident perspectives on Canadian foreign policy. He has authored close to a dozen books over the last decade. His most recent book is Left, Right — Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada. More of Engler’s articles can be found at the site yvesengler.com. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research

Nino Pagliccia is an activist and freelance writer based in Vancouver. He is a retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, Canada. He is a Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas. He is the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations” (2014). He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 271)

