* * *

Israelis Were ‘Saddened’ to Have to Kill Gaza Protesters, to Avert ‘Bloodbath’

By Philip Weiss, October 08, 2019

The tragedy of the shootings was that American liberal Jews cannot comprehend Israel’s response, Gordis says. He cites a Forward headline, “Israel’s Choice to Shoot Palestinians Should Horrify–But Not Surprise Us,” and says it reveals a misperception of Israeli Judaism. American Jews think of Judaism as a universal religion, but for Israelis, Judaism is a Jewish nation centered in Israel whose survival is at stake if any credibility is given to the right of return of Palestinian refugees. (There is never any sense in Gordis’s account that Palestinians, who make up 20 percent of Israel, have any voice in how Israel treats Palestinians.)

The US-Brokered Taliban-India Prisoner Swap Is a Pretty Big Deal

By Andrew Korybko, October 08, 2019

The US-brokered Taliban-Indian prisoner swap might lead to the resumption of the Afghan peace process but the deal also carries with it somewhat uncomfortable optics for Pakistan since it was likely agreed to during US peace envoy Khalilzad’s “ice-breaking” meeting with the Taliban in Islamabad last week.

US-China Telecom Warfare: Myanmar Turns to China’s Huawei Despite US Pressure

By Joseph Thomas, October 08, 2019

The current government of Myanmar is headed by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy political party. Suu Kyi and and her party are virtual creations of the US and British governments benefiting from decades of political support and untold millions in financial aid. Suu Kyi also serves as the figurehead of an extensive network of fronts funded out of Washington and London posing as nongovernmental organisations.

US Impeachment Campaign Escalates with Claim of Second Whistleblower

By Patrick Martin, October 08, 2019

Like the first whistleblower, the additional witness or witnesses were said to be intelligence officials. At least one has been interviewed by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who declared the initial complaint against Trump, over his efforts to get the president of Ukraine to provide derogatory material on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, to be “credible” and “urgent.”

Trump Escalated Wars He Inherited

By Stephen Lendman, October 08, 2019

Throughout most of Obama’s war in Syria, now Trump’s, the US used Kurdish YPG fighters as a Pentagon proxy force against the nation’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity, Republicans and undemocratic Dems want eliminated. Time and again, the US uses allies for its imperial interests, then betrays them, Syrian Kurds perhaps the latest group to learn this lesson the hard way. The White House announced that it will neither support or be involved in Turkey’s planned cross-border offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Can the US Starve Hezbollah of Funds?

By Elijah J. Magnier, October 08, 2019

Lebanese Hezbollah is a quasi-state actor, with 73 members of parliament and 18 members of the council of ministers in its camp. Its legitimacy is ensured by the legislative and executive authorities, along with a significant part of the security forces and the majority of the Shia that represent a bit less than a third of the population. Both President Michel Aoun and the pro-US Prime Minister, the dual nationality holder (Lebanese and Saudi) Saad Hariri, reasserted very recently Lebanon’s right to retaliate against Israel for sending two suicide drones into a suburb of Beirut, violating the cessation of hostilities agreed within the UN resolution 1701 following the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006.

*

