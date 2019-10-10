2 hours ago October 10, 2019J.C.

gallery Duterte in Russia: Liberal “Pax Americana” Order Is Ending, We Want Partnership With Russians!

Watch

Speech of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the Plenary Session of the Forum of the Valdai International Discussion Club “World order seen from the East”

October 09, 2019

 

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52366.htmPhilipines

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.