Kurds Ally with Damascus Against Turkish Aggression

By Stephen Lendman, October 14, 2019

After Turkish forces launched cross-border aggression last week, things greatly escalated — Kurdish YPG fighters outgunned and outmatched against the onslaught. Their only option was seeking accommodation with Bashar al-Assad against a common Turkish foe, President Erdogan hell bent to annex northern Syrian territory, especially its oil-producing areas.

Erdogan War Crimes, SDF Atrocities, No Reconciliation

By Miri Wood, October 13, 2019

Erdogan has accelerated his war crimes against Syria, in Day 2 of Turkey’s new military aggression. His regime thug troops again bombed the electrical cables of the Alouk Water Station in Ras al-Ain, bombed on Day 1, and immediately repaired by the Syrian government. This water plant meets the daily needs of almost 2 million Syrians and remains out of service at the time of this writing. The Industrial Region of Ras al-Ain has also been targeted.

Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” Rages on Creating a Chaotic Battlefield in Northeastern Syria

By Sarah Abed, October 13, 2019

Turkey has stated that “Operation Peace Spring” is directed at safeguarding its border security, preventing the formation of a terror corridor, preventing the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoots the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from disrupting the demographic structures of the region, protecting Syria’s territorial integrity, resettling Syrian refugees in terror-free safe zone, terminate the PKK/YPG/PYD drug trade including production and sales, and preventing these militias from recruiting child soldiers.

Video: Turkish Forces Confront Kurdish Armed Groups in Northeastern Syria

By South Front, October 13, 2019

The main Turkish efforts were focused on the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tell Abyad. Turkey-led forces captured several villages surrounding the towns and event entered Tell Abyad. Nonetheless, the situation in the area remains unstable. It is expected that the Syrian Democratic Forces, a brand used by mainstream media to describe the YPG and the YPJ, will be able to defend fortified urban areas until they are not encircled.

Cynical Enterprises: The Kurds Await Their Fate, Betrayed by the US

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, October 11, 2019

The United States has gone the way of other powers in this regard. On Monday, the White House announced that US troops would be withdrawn from the Syrian-Turkish border. At a press conference, President Donald Trump explainedthat the US had been in Syria “for a long time”. The stint was intended to be short; and besides, the US had, by and large, “defeated ISIS. One hundred percent of the caliphate.” (This point is confutedby the US Defence Department Inspector General.) Distinctly un-imperial sentiments were expressed. “We want to bring our soldiers home. These are the endless wars.”

Is “Operation Peace Spring” a Trap Sprung by Trump on Turkey?

By Andrew Korybko, October 11, 2019

It’s worthwhile to wonder whether “Operation Peace Spring” is a trap sprung by Trump on Turkey after the US created the conditions for Ankara’s invasion but then proceeded to threaten punitive measures against the country after its nominal NATO “ally” bit the bait and conventionally invaded Syria for the third time.

US Forces Will Not Likely Withdraw from Syria this Year. The Kurds Remain the Biggest Losers

By Elijah J. Magnier, October 10, 2019

Notwithstanding President Donald Trump’s announcement of the deal with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tactically withdraw US forces from specific locations in occupied north-east Syria- and in consequence to leave the Syrian Kurds to their fate- the departure of US forces from Syria is highly implausible. These US forces have established several military bases and airports, offering logistic and operational support to US forces in Iraq and to the Israeli Air Force. Abandoning the occupation of north-east Syria would result in giving up a strategic location in the Middle East, a move that the US administration is not expected to take this year.

