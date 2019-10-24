Time and again, clear evidence proves democracy in America is pure fantasy — how it’s been from inception, notably today under its money-controlled system, most politicians bought like toothpaste.

One-party rule with two extremist right wings serves privileged interests exclusively at the expense of the general welfare.

Establishment media operate as press agents for dirty business as usual — controlling the message, suppressing alternative views, notably on geopolitical issues, as well as about political aspirants for peace and governance serving everyone equitably. See below.

When speech, press, academic freedoms, and right to dissent are considered threats to national security, free and open societies no longer exist — how things are in the US and other Western societies, totalitarianism the new normal.

Dark forces threaten what just societies hold dear. Rare truth-telling aspirants for high office are vilified and shunned.

Tulsi Gabbard is the only US anti-war, progressive presidential aspirant. The NYT demeans her “unorthodox political views.” Powerful interests want her campaign prevented from gaining traction.

CIA-connected Google-owned You Tube suppressed her search results.

What’s going on is polar opposite how parent company Alphabet campaigned for Hillary in 2016, featuring favorable results, concealing negative ones, manipulating sentiment for her against Trump, a failed scheme as things turned out.

Last summer, Gabbard sued Google for censoring her campaign by temporarily suspending her advertising account, infringing on her constitutionally guaranteed free expression rights, her campaign saying:

“With this lawsuit, Tulsi seeks to stop Google from further intermeddling in the 2020 United States presidential election,” adding: “In the hours following the 1st (Dem) debate, while millions of Americans searched for info about Tulsi, Google suspended her search ad account w/o explanation. It is vital to (stop) big tech companies (from manipulating) the outcome of elections.” “Throughout this period, the campaign worked frantically to gather more information about the suspension.”

“In response, the campaign got opacity and an inconsistent series of answers from Google” — a firm with over a 90% world search engine market share, power letting it manipulate what’s seen or suppressed.

Earlier this month, Hillary surfaced again, falsely accusing Gabbard being “groom(ed) to be (a) third party candidate (as) a Russian asset.”

Gabbard responded strongly, tweeting:

“You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the (Dem) party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” adding: “From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation.” “We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know. It was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.” “It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.” “Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after me to send a msg to YOU: ‘Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.’ But we, the people, will NOT be silenced. Join me in taking our (Dem party) back & leading a govt of, by & for the people!” “If you’re sick of the new McCarthyism and warmongering by Hillary and her cohorts, then join our campaign. We need your support. Democrat, Republican, Independent — it doesn’t matter. We need to unite to usher in a govt which is of, by, and for the people!” “United by love for our country and each other, we will usher in a 21st century government of the people, by the people, and for the people. I will bring to the presidency the soldier’s values of putting service before self — always putting our country’s interest first.” “@HillaryClinton, your foreign policy was a disaster for our country and the world. It’s time for you to acknowledge the damage you have caused and step down from your throne.”

Retired anti-war/progressive Senator Mike Gravel said

“Tulsi Gabbard has more credibility in talking about peace and proper use of the military than any other candidate literally in American history.”

Separately in a weekend video message, Gabbard slammed Hillary and the “war machine,” trying to “destroy (and) discredit” her anti-war/progressive truth-telling, adding:

“They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us,” urging viewers to join her in “speaking truth to power” — loud, clear and without restraint.

On Tuesday, Gabbard doubled down against Hillary’s “disaster(ous)” pro-war/anti-peace foreign policy agenda, adding:

“It’s resulted in the deaths and injuries of so many of my brothers and sisters in uniform. It’s devastated entire countries, millions of lives lost, refugee crises, our enemy al-Qaeda/ISIS* strengthened.” “It is long past time for you to step down from your throne so the (Dem party) can lead with a new foreign policy which will actually be in the interests of and benefit the American people and the world.”

Gabbard’s agenda is polar opposite dirty business as usual, why undemocratic Dems as well as establishment conventional and social media want her campaign undermined.

*

