“El Pueblo Unido Jamás será Vencido”

People united will never be defeated.

Concert-event:

In front of the Basilica de los Sacramentinos, Santiago de Chile, the orchestra plays the classic “El Pueblo Unido Jamás será Vencido” (When people are united they will never be defeated), a song by Sergio Ortega and the Quilapayún group, in 1973, under the Allende government, which became, throughout Latin America, the chorus of generations to come, as part of an ongoing struggle against US imperialism and neoliberalism.

Video posted by the Facebook of Midia Ninja. (click image to view video)