7 hours ago October 29, 2019J.C.

gallery Video: “El Pueblo Unido Jamás será Vencido”

By Global Research News
Global Research, October 29, 2019

“El Pueblo Unido Jamás será Vencido”

People united will never be defeated.

Concert-event:

In front of the Basilica de los Sacramentinos, Santiago de Chile, the orchestra plays the classic “El Pueblo Unido Jamás será Vencido” (When people are united they will never be defeated), a song by Sergio Ortega and the Quilapayún group, in 1973, under the Allende government, which became, throughout Latin America, the chorus of generations to come, as part of an ongoing struggle against US imperialism and neoliberalism. 

Video posted by the Facebook of Midia Ninja. (click image to view video)

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2019

