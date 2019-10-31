This article is a continuation of my last article about what’s really going on in Lebanon. According to many Lebanese and my regular taxi driver and friend in Beirut, Hussein, Lebanon no longer exists for the Lebanese. According to the recent census, there are about 2 million Syrian refugees in addition hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Indians in contrary to the rich Europeans, Americans, and other states’ citizens who live in Beirut. The Lebanese people have become the minority. The economic burden is too heavy. The gap between rich and poor is overwhelming and shows when you drive through the streets of Beirut.

So far it’s understandable why people rise up and go to the streets. But already there are signs that the fifth column is doing its job by infiltrating the crowds, and some embassies have sent their “best man or women” to analyze and stir up the uprising.

Sayyed Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, said in his speech on October 26th;

“Some protests have been financed by embassies and suspicious sides. Certain elements are seeking to stir political tensions in Lebanon in a bid to create political vacuum in the country,” Nasrallah said last Friday, warning that certain factions seek to take the country to a“civil war”, a reference to the country’s bloody 1975-1990 civil war.

Furthermore, Nasrallah said that the government’s resignation is a “waste of time”.

New elections and the consequently timely formation of a new government will ultimately include the same combination of Lebanon’s various political parties already present in the cabinet, failing to address Lebanon’s “systematic” problems and further destabilizing Lebanon, Nasrallah said. The Hezbollah chief also added that the demonstrations are “spontaneous” and independent from any foreign or domestic political influence, but warning participants to beware of the rallies being hijacked by political groups and countries.

That is exactly what’s happening right now, this is what happens in nearly every uprising, the fifth column comes into action and “hijacks” the so-called revolution. The countries of interest, like the US and of course long time “enemy” next door, the Zionist State of Israel, are working overtime in their embassies in Hamra (the area of the rich and powerful in Beirut).

The fifth columnis a group of people who undermine a larger group from within, usually in favor of an enemy group or nation. The activities of a fifth column can be overt or clandestine. Forces gathered in secret can mobilize openly to assist an external attack. This term is also extended to organized actions by military personnel. Clandestine fifth column activities can involve acts of sabotage, disinformation, or espionage executed within defense lines by secret sympathizers with an external force.

Not only did Hassan Nasrallah warn about this, but also his opponent Saad Hariri said that certain figures in the government had blocked his intended reforms. The premier did not name the individuals or specify the actions he would take if his ultimatum was not met.

Some regular MSM outlets in the US, Israel and EU already called this uprising larger and bigger then the last Cedar Revolution in 2005 and dare to call it the “ New Arab Spring”. This is a dangerous remark because all well-informed people know that the so-called Arab Spring was initiated by the US and its allies EU/NATO and financed by George Soros foundations like the Open Society Foundation. It brought the destruction and downfall of Libya, it destroyed Syria and led the world on the brink of collapse.

The current situation in Lebanon is the caused by exactly that, the so-called Arab Spring and the economic collapse, which is a result of the Arab Spring. Millions of Syrian refugees fled to their neighboring country Lebanon, causing a huge economic burden. Many promises were made by the EU, US and certain EU governments to give economic help. This help went to government institutions international institutions like the UNHCR and the IOM (International UN Migration Office) which sponsor migration, but not for the sake of the Lebanese. This UN migration organization IOM played a doubtful role in Syria as well, where, as I could see with my own eyes, their organization had a branch in the besieged terrorist neighborhood of Babr-Amr, in Homs, where the so-called revolution started. When returning from Syria, I wrote an article about it called: Do you know what you did?

Conclusion

Lebanon is at the brink of economic collapse. The model of their “governmental” rule, divided into sectarian roles and which has held for more than forty years, is in grave danger and the coming weeks will show if the “deep state” will win.

Last year a newspaper from the Emirates, “The National”, cited sources with knowledge of American plans and reported that the United States is considering sanctions against Shia Lebanese parliament president Nabih Berri’s AMAL movement, along with some of his financial supporters. The sources said that such a move – if it is serious and not just an empty threat – will lead to the forced departure of all US troops from Lebanon, especially those training the Lebanese army and other security forces. This step will also be taken against all US government-related organizations as a retaliation against the aggressive decisions of the US establishment, the deep state.

