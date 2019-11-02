By Tom Hall

United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is stepping aside, the UAW announced Saturday morning. The move comes only two days after corruption charges were filed against yet another of his former aides, making an indictment of Jones himself virtually inevitable.

Jones is not resigning from his position. Instead, he is going on paid leave and will continue to draw a bloated salary of $5,000 per week. Jones continued to “earn” this amount while the UAW forced General Motors strikers to subsist on $250 per week in strike pay.

Jones will reportedly have to pay back his salary in the event that he is convicted.

The announcement came only two days after the indictment of Edward Robinson, a former top official at UAW Region 5, where Jones was director until 2018. Robinson allegedly embezzled $1.5 million since 2010, with the most recent charges stemming from September, the month the strike began at General Motors.

According to the indictment, Robinson conspired with a “UAW Official A,” who has been confirmed by press sources to be Jones.

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future,” Jones wrote in a statement posted on the UAW website. “I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union.”

Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President for Ford, will take over as interim president in Jones’ absence.

This shabby maneuver is an insult to the intelligence of autoworkers. It comes only after Jones oversaw the shutdown of the strike at GM and the enforcement by the union, over widespread opposition, of a sellout contract that paves the way for the unlimited use of temps and sanctions the closure of four plants.

Moreover, it has now been over two months since the arrest of Vance Pearson, Jones’ top lieutenant when he was Region 5 Director, and the FBI raid on Jones’ house that uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in cash. Pearson himself continued to participate in contract talks with GM for weeks, even though he was already under indictment.

