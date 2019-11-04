Israel is a police state, masquerading as democratic, State terror is the favored strategy against millions of Palestinians. They endure mass arrests, abductions, imprisonments for political reasons, torture, and other forms of persecution.

In its latest quarterly report through September, the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said the following:

Around “5,000 Palestinian political prisoners” languish under gulag conditions in Israeli prisons, justice denied them.

Among them are “425…administrative detainees” — held uncharged and untried, one of many examples of Israeli apartheid ruthlessness.

Included are 190 children, 43 women, and seven Palestinian legislators for the “crime” of belonging to the wrong party.

Addameer explained that attacks on human rights workers in Israel and the Territories continue unabated. Prisoners are tortured and otherwise abused. Medical neglect is longstanding policy, seriously ill prisoners denied treatment.

Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) member, civil society leader, human rights champion Khalida Jarrar was arrested, detained, and abused four times in the past 30 years.

Most recently, she was held for 20 months uncharged, released in February, then rearrested last week for the “crime” of wanting to live free from Israel’s repressive boot.

Scores of heavily armed Israeli soldiers stormed her home pre-dawn. Explaining what happened, her daughter Suha said the following:

“Israel’s goal is to rob from us our stability and our lives, and to keep us living in a state of anxiety and waiting, but we know very well that it is an occupation, and we believe that we will not break in spite of everything they do,” adding:

Her mother suffers from various illnesses, requiring medications, and regular care — not gotten in detention.

Israel and the US partner in each other’s high crimes of war and against humanity.

Historic Palestine is occupied and controlled by Israeli combat troops, police and other security forces, its people persecuted, their fundamental rights denied.

In its annual country report on terrorism, the State Department falsely called Israel a US “counterterrorism partner.”

Polar opposite it true, both countries partnered in state terrorism against sovereign nations, groups and individuals.

The report falsely claimed Israel faces a “broad range of threats in the Middle East.” The only threats faced by the Jewish state and US are invented. No real ones exist.

Calling Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and other Palestinian liberation groups threats ignores reality on the ground — these organizations and their members threatened by the US and Israel, not the other way around.

The same goes for the Islamic Republic of Iran, a nation that never attacked another country throughout its 40-year history — victimized by US/Israeli state terror.

The State Department report lied, claiming “Israel experienced numerous terrorist attacks in 2018 involving weapons ranging from rockets and mortars to small arms and knives.”

Resistance groups in Gaza fire rockets at Israeli territory in response to preemptive IDF attacks — not the other way around.

Isolated incidents happen in the Territories unrelated to terrorism. They pale in comparison to daily state terror against millions of Palestinians, including lethally shooting them in cold blood, attacking peaceful protesters, and conducting multiple daily raids in Palestinian communities, terrorizing families, traumatizing young children.

The report ignored hundreds of nonviolent Gazan demonstrators lethally shot, many thousands wounded since March 2018 in weekly Great March of Return protests — Palestinians falsely blamed for Israeli crimes against them.

The report gave scant attention to crimes committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, practically all of it devoted to vilifying them, ignoring the scourge of daily Ziofascist tyranny, devastating their lives and welfare.

The US gives Israel $4 billion or more in largely military aid annually, around $11 million daily, used for police state repression, terror-bombing Syria, and other high crimes.

US/NATO/Israeli state terror threatens everyone everywhere, an unparalleled menace to humanity — supported by establishment media, suppressing what’s vital to report.

