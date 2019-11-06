By teleSUR

November 05, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Opposition politicians held talks with U.S. senators to destabilize Bolivia and organize a general strike after Evo Morales’ victory.

The Radio Education Network of Bolivia (Erbol) leaked 16 audios involving opposition leaders who are calling for a coup d’etat against the government of President Evo Morales, a political action which would have been coordinated from the U.S. embassy in the Andean country .

Among those mentioned in the audios are the U.S. senators Marco Rubio, Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz, who have would maintained contact with the Bolivian opposition in order to achieve a possible regime change in the South American country.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The audios also reveal participation in the political conspiracy of the former prefect of Cochabamba, Manfred Reyes Villa, who was accused of corruption in 2009 and fled Bolivia to seek asylum in the U.S., where he is currently living.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In their conspiracy talks, Bolivian politicians also mention​​​​​​​ a former Bolivian president whose name is not explicitly mentioned, former New Republican Force lawmaker Mauricio Muñoz and former Army officers Oscar Pacello, Remberto Siles, Julio Maldonado and Teobaldo Cardozo.​​​​​​​

Karel53@Karel537

Alertas todos contra golpe de Estado en Bolivia, posible sabotaje al helicóptero que trasladaba a nuestro querido Evo, no es la primera vez que Presidentes progresistas mueren en “accidentes”. Protección para Evo,cuidemos a Evo.#SomosCuba.

2

8:12 AM – Nov 5, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

See Karel53’s other Tweets

“We must all be alert against the coup in Bolivia. Possible sabotage of the helicopter which transported our beloved Evo. It is not the first time that progressive presidents die in “accidents.” Protection for Evo. Let’s take care of Evo.”

The Erbol leaked information audios also mention calls from opposition leaders to burn government party structures and to put together a general strike across the country.

All these ​​​​​​​actions, which were expected to be advertised as based on social unrest​​​​​​​, would be part of the response to the triumph of Evo Morales in the last presidential elections​​​​​​​.

The opposition plans would also include an eventual attack against the Cuban Embassy, very similar to what happened in the coup against Venezuela’s late president Hugo Chavez in 2002.

So far, none of the opposition leaders in Bolivia has said anything about the leaked audios.​​​​​​​

This article was originally published by “teleSUR” –

